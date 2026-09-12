HT Syndication New Delhi [India], September 12: Miraggio, one of India's fastest-growing accessories brands, unveils its A/W '26 collection, marking a defining moment in the brand's evolution. More than a seasonal launch, the collection marks a new chapter for Miraggio, introducing a stronger design language through distinctive silhouettes, signature hardwares and a refined colour palette. The Collection Everything around us exists in black, white and grey, a world shaped by balance, restraint and staying within the lines. A/W '26 doesn't challenge that world. It finds its own balance within it. The collection plays with the relationship between neutrality and personality. Black, white, and grey create a sense of calm and structure, while colour brings individuality to each silhouette. The two work together naturally, one giving the other its meaning.

This sense of balance extends to the collection's signature hardware. A flower rendered in metal becomes a new mark of identity for Miraggio, bringing together softness and structure in one distinctive form. A refined ring detail adds another layer, subtle at first, but designed to leave an impression. Together, these details establish a visual language that feels considered, recognizable, and distinctly Miraggio. Designed in collaboration with Ying Ying Yang, a Korea-based creative director, the collection approaches balance as both a design principle and a way of life. Nothing is loud for the sake of being noticed, and nothing is understated to the point of disappearing.

The result is a collection that feels refined yet expressive, minimal yet full of personality, designed for the woman who knows when to blend in and when to stand apart. "This collection started with a question: who is the Miraggio girl, and who is she not? Rooting the process in Seoul gave me the space to work that out slowly, mornings in cafes, a walk to clear my head before the next round of mockups. What came out of it is the first pictorial mark Miraggio has ever built a collection around, and a wardrobe for a woman who refuses to be just one thing," says Ying Ying Yang, the designer behind A/W '26.

Spanning 132 pieces, across a considered price range of approximately ₹4,000 to ₹8,000, the collection sits at the intersection Miraggio has spent years defining, globally minded design, made genuinely accessible to the modern Indian women. The collection features the Sakura Crossbody Bag at Rs 5,499, available in Beige, Ivory and Black, distinguished by its feminine floral hardware and spacious design for everyday essentials; the Kitty Shoulder Bag, priced at Rs 4,999 and available in Black, Silver, Pink, Green and Brown, offers a playful yet polished silhouette for day-to-evening dressing; and the Caitlin Crossbody Bag, priced at Rs 4,499 in Black, Silver, Pink, Green and Brown, brings a sleek, statement finish with its floral detailing, making it an effortless choice for elevated evening looks.

The Designer Ying Ying Yang trained at Parsons School of Design in New York, where she majored in Product Design, before moving into fashion through internships at an interior design firm, an industrial design studio and the bag design team at Marc Jacobs. She later spent several years as a leather goods designer at Tory Burch, working across handbags, wallets, belts, bag charms, cosmetic bags and phone cases, before starting her own design consultancy. Her design philosophy, in her own words, is "practicality meets play." For A/W '26, she designed every style from scratch and oversaw its technical execution, working out of Seoul for much of the year to bring a consistent design vision to the collection.

"Miraggio was built to challenge what women should expect from an Indian accessories brand. A/W '26 is where we make that ambition visible. We're moving beyond being known simply for handbags to build a design-led brand with a point of view that is unmistakably our own. This collection is a statement of intent: we want to create a design that is relevant here,yet has the confidence to stand alongside global brands. A/W '26 is not just where Miraggio is going next; it is where the brand starts to look like the brand. We always wanted it to become," says Mohit Jain, Founder and CEO of Miraggio.

The New Era of Miraggio 2026 has been a defining year for Miraggio, one in which the brand has moved from simply expanding its offering to building a more distinctive identity. Founded in 2019 on a simple observation, that Indian women were often choosing between basic, mass-market bags and luxury labels priced far beyond reach, Miraggio set out to bridge that gap. Over the years, the brand has built its place by bringing together design, functionality and accessible premium pricing. A/W '26 is the clearest expression yet of that evolution, bringing a stronger design point of view and a more recognisable visual identity to the brand.

That evolution has extended beyond handbags. In April 2026, Miraggio introduced Got Your Back, a 36-style backpack collection featuring structured silhouettes, laptop compartments and ergonomic straps, designed around how women actually move through their day. In July 2026, the brand followed with Made to Move, a collection at the intersection of fashion and fitness, launched alongside the women's wellness community Sweat Like A Girl. Together, these launches reflect Miraggio's growing ambition to build a broader lifestyle universe around the modern woman, one that goes beyond a single category while remaining rooted in design. The brand's physical presence has grown alongside its product offering. Miraggio opened its first standalone store at VR Mall, Chennai, in May 2026, followed by a second at Inorbit Mall, Vashi, in August 2026. A third store at Westend Mall, Pune, is set to open in September 2026, with the brand targeting 10 or more company-owned and operated stores by March 2027.

From handbags and backpacks to duffles and purpose-led accessories, Miraggio is building a more complete ecosystem of products for the modern Indian woman, available across its digital platforms and an expanding retail network. A/W '26 is the next expression of that journey: one that reflects how much Miraggio has evolved, and how much further we want to take it. About Miraggio Founded in 2019 by Mohit Jain, Miraggio is a contemporary Indian fashion and accessories brand creating design-led, trend-conscious products for the modern woman. Starting as a handbag brand, Miraggio has evolved into a broader accessories label spanning handbags, backpacks, duffles and purpose-led categories. With a focus on design, functionality and accessible premium positioning, the brand combines globally inspired aesthetics with an understanding of the evolving Indian consumer.

Miraggio is now expanding beyond its digital-first roots through a growing company-owned retail network, marking its next phase of growth in the Indian accessories market. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)