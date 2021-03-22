Mirchi Voice Solutions & Prince Pipes celebrate the spirit and zeal of plumbers on World Plumbing Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI/Mediawire): Mirchi & Prince Pipes celebrated the spirit of plumbers across India on World Plumbing Day. The pandemic-led lockdown in 2020 severely impacted daily wage workers and amongst them were plumbers who resiliently fought for survival.

Post lockdown, the unsung heroes immediately set about in their duties - fixing unresolved plumbing issues in societies and homes with a diehard spirit.

Since 2018, Prince Pipes has been honouring World Plumbing Day and this year Mirchi & Prince Pipes took the initiative to commemorate the day through a unique campaign exclusively aimed at celebrating the resilient spirit of plumbers.

Nihar Chheda, AVP Corporate Strategy, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited [PPFL] said, "The lockdown period in 2020 was undoubtedly a challenging time globally and one of the most adversely impacted segment were daily wage earners. Being one of India's largest manufacturers of plastic piping and system, committed to paving the way for a future that provides clean water, we took the lead to express solidarity and gratitude to members of the plumbing community through this novel initiative on World Plumbing Day. We started commemorating World Plumbing Day in 2018 and thereafter every year we have undertaken a unique initiative for the plumbing community we work very closely with. This year's campaign allowed PPFL to go the extra mile and walk the talk of supporting our plumbers, who are generally taken for granted. Offering accidental insurance policies is a unique and novel expression, a first in the industry that gives us an opportunity to express appreciation. We thank the Mirchi team for partnering with us in this impactful initiative and supporting us in taking it to urban and semi-urban centres to build a stronger bond with the plumbing community."

Vivek Mohan Sharma, Head - Digital Businesses at Mirchi, Entertainment Network (India) Limited said, "Being a sunshine brand that delivers positivity and hope to millions daily, Mirchi has always taken pride in bringing to the fore the most important stories that need to be heard by our consumers. These are stories of heroes who aren't celebrated by us daily and their heroics don't meet the eye. I'm really happy to see a day that isn't recognised so widely be celebrated through a thoughtful campaign by us and am hopeful that we can make it even bigger next year. Mirchi Voice solutions have again been effective in reaching audiences across India through innovative ideas for clients who need specific content-based solutions to meet their marketing objectives. Our RJs, network of nine stations and our brand solutions division Mirchi Brewery helped bring a simple thought to life beautifully."

About the campaign:

Phase 1: Mirchi on behalf of Prince Pipes engaged with the plumber community by launching a singing contest using a mobile outbound dialer as a solution. The 'Mera Plumber Yaar, Singing Superstar' contest was held across multiple cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna. The outbound dialer reached out to over 50,000 plumbers who participated in this campaign.

Phase 2: The response was phenomenal and out of the scores of plumbers one lucky winner per city received grocery and supplies worth Rs. 20,000/- for a year courtesy Prince Pipes. The winners were also invited to the Mirchi studios to interact with some of the most popular Radio Jockeys from Mirchi, where candid discussions of their struggles were shared and many cherished moments were enjoyed.

Mirchi created the five most inspirational videos [uploaded on Mirchi's FB page] with plumbers that showcased their spirit and celebrated their lives with aplomb. In these videos, the plumbers speak of the hardships experienced by them as well as the happiness of resuming work.

