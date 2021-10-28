Mirus Global consultants presents the best investment opportunities in Dubai

Mirus Global Consultants Pvt Ltd. is a technology-driven company that provides opportunities to invest in Dubai properties across investors in Delhi NCR.

Incepted in the year 2013, Mirus Global Consultants assists people to invest in the evolving market of Dubai. With a vision to provide a bird's eye view of the most suitable investment opportunities, Mirus Global Consultants has helped more than 400 clients to fulfil their dream of investing in the Dubai Real Estate Market. Having closed more than 750 crore deals, Mirus Global Consultants has a proven track record of getting the maximum returns.

Dubai, being the fastest growing economy in the world, offers multiple opportunities for people to invest and reap profits. Pritpal Sodhi, Founder & CEO of Mirus Global Consultants wanted to cater to the needs of HNIs.

He says, "I saw the growing demand for international real estate among Indians. The idea of owning a property overseas was no doubt a matter of pride for the HNIs in India, yet it was also seen as a tool for investment. The only thing which was missing was a lack of expertise and transparency. Hence I thought of starting Mirus Global Consultants to provide the best advisory in the most transparent manner."

Braced by a team of industry experts, Mirus Global follows the highest standard of code and conduct. The team comprises real estate professionals, technical support, sales representatives, marketing executives, and customer support executives. The team, as a whole, works to provide superior customer experience on investment in Dubai properties.

With an unbiased and customer-centric approach, the professionals take efforts to understand the client requirements. Post the briefing, the team maps the Dubai properties and offers the best solution. Mirus Global believes in offering the best locations at the best prices to assist people in buying property in Dubai.

Mirus Global Consultants caters to some of the popular localities of Dubai such as Downtown Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Business Bay, Dubai Land, Beach Front, and Marina. Having collaborated with top builders and property developers from Dubai, the team helps to find the perfect apartment for clients. The company plans to expand its services to tier-2 cities in future. Dubai real estate has something for everyone and people can invest in Dubai for as low as 80 Lakhs.

DISCLAIMER

