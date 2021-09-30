Miss Face of Humanity & Suffderma search for Miss Face of Humanity India

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/SRV Media): Miss Face of Humanity (MFOH), the global showcase for female change-makers and Suffderma (a growing beauty brand sponsoring the India leg) are on the lookout for Miss Face of Humanity India.
The chosen representative will get a once in a lifetime chance to represent India on a global stage. She would be the face of our country at the MFOH Global Event in Toronto, Canada that is taking place on December 11, 2021.
The winner would also stand on the same podium as powerful change makers from the world over and showcase her strengths and personality on a world-level.
Throughout the course of her reign, the Miss Face of Humanity title winner will travel the world to engage with different communities and individuals from all walks of life. She will also embark on numerous charitable works, public appearances and other empowerment initiatives worldwide.
"We at Suffderma are thrilled to sponsor Miss Face of Humanity - a global event that celebrates humanity and femininity. Suffderma as a brand resonates with Miss Face of Humanity as we believe in similar ethics and principles that guide us towards a more humanity led way of business," says Javed Akhtar, founder, Suffderma - (https://www.suffderma.com/?utm_source=SRVPR & utm_medium=ANIPR & utm_campaign=Suffderma)
"We are excited to partner with Suffderma. Today's women show tremendous strength, character and empathy towards the world and MFOH is created to help showcase womanhood in all its human glory," saysIsrar Khan, co-founder and COO, Miss Face of Humanity Global.
"It's a great opportunity for India to represent its rightful face at the Miss Face of Humanity Global event. We believe that women's strength lies in being beyond beautiful and beyond powerful and this event is all about showcasing that," says Terence Kings, Director and CEO, Miss Face of Humanity Global.
To know more about Miss Face of Humanity India you can visit (http://www.missfaceofhumanity.in)
The esteemed members of the Miss Face of Humanity India are:
Ann D'Silva
Ann D'Silve is a best-selling Indian author, travel enthusiast and an advocate for women empowerment. Hailing from Mumbai, she is involved with a lot of CSR. Her initiative, 'India Heart', works for the empowerment of rural women in India. Passionate about words, she has published several noteworthy books and also advocates social causes. A Global Goodwill Ambassador and the recipient of the prestigious 'Women's Leader for 2021' award, she is presently a member of the honorary global board of AACCI (Asian African Chambers of Commerce and Industry) as her books have strong global messages.
Kiren Shrivastav
KirenShrivastav is an ideas person and strategist with an inherent desire and passion to do good. She is the person behind the acclaimed Fempowerment Women Achievers Awards and has worked on various activities for underprivileged women to become economically independent. She is also the Chairperson of CFBP Consumer Film Festival (non profit venture) which is supported by Stalwarts like Ratan Tata, Adi Godrej, SrimathiRajashree Birla, Anand Mahindra and more.
Bhavin Parekh
Bhavin Parekh is India's leading venture capitalist and start-up investor with a keen interest in uplifting India's start-up ecosystem. He is one of the early age investors at Bharat Biotech, the developer of Covaxin, India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine and is dedicating his time helping India in its fight in this pandemic.
Amit Tripathi
Amit Tripathi s an entrepreneur having created one of the largest marketing agencies in India with offices across countries like Singapore, Canada and the UAE. He works for the community building branded products and leads an experiential practice curating content that reaches to over 60 million users each month. Amit leaves no effort to contribute to society. He is also an active mentor, an angel investor with a penchant for identifying ideas and making them scale in the new India.
Veer J Motani
Veer J Motani is a producer at Beyond Music, financial consultant and stock broker. His humanitarian efforts during the pandemic were quite noteworthy as he worked towards raising more than one million masks for the underprivileged. He has produced an eclectic bunch of songs spanning across music genres including remakes of timeless Hindi songs which have stirred up the music and Bollywood industry. Under the banner AVR Entertainment, Veer has also presented a Marathi film titled Bol Baby Bol.
Sudarshan Suchi
Sudarshan Suchi is a civil society leader and leads local community empowerment in all forms. He has been involved in children's issues and has done exceptional work in building development-based models that give them access to basic human rights as the CEO of Save the Children India.
He has also been involved in executing one of the largest rural transformation initiatives - bij (bharat india jodo) programme. Sudarshan's journey is an outstanding amalgamation of grassroots implementation experience at micro level and perspective building and strategic thinking at macro level. He is also the co-founder of Udyan Centre for Collaborative Learning - a grassroots NGO in Central India.
