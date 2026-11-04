VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 3: Miss International Diva India 2026 is set to bring together aspiring women from across the country for a prestigious celebration of confidence, talent, fashion, leadership and women's empowerment. The grand finale will take place on December 20, 2026, at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Registrations are currently open.

The event is presented by Talentcollective Entertainment LLC, USA, in association with MyDream Global, an international platform dedicated to pageantry, fashion, media, entertainment and talent development.

Riwaayat was conducted by Talentcollective Entertainment LLC, celebrating India's rich cultural heritage, traditions, fashion and artistic expression.

The initiative is led by MyDream Global's leadership team: Ms. Rashmi Bedi, CEO and Founder; Mr. Janak Bedi, Director; and Mr. Surya Bedi, President. Their vision is to create meaningful opportunities for women to showcase their individuality, develop leadership skills and gain national and international exposure.