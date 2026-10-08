VMPL New Delhi [India], October 7: MIVI, the homegrown consumer technology brand, takes its first smartphone - the Mivi One 5G - on sale, exclusively on Flipkart as part of the Big Billion Days sale. Starting October 8, consumers can purchase the smartphone at a special festive price of ₹11,999*. MIVI One 5G is the only Snapdragon-powered 5G smartphone in its segment. Positioned as "Pretty Powerful," MIVI One 5G brings together performance, design, and everyday versatility, giving consumers a smartphone experience built around the way they live, work, and stay connected. The MIVI One 5G will be available exclusively on Flipkart, with early access beginning at 12 AM on October 8 for eligible Flipkart Plus, VIP, and Black members and eligible cardholders, followed by open access from October 9, 2026. During the Big Billion Days Sale, the smartphone will be available at effective prices starting at ₹11,999* for the 4GB + 128GB variant, with the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants available at ₹13,499* and ₹14,999* respectively. *Note: The price includes bank/upi offers.

Powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G Mobile Platform, MIVI One 5G combines responsive everyday performance with reliable 5G connectivity. The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ 120Hz display, 50MP dual-camera system, 8MP front camera, and a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, bringing together the essentials for streaming, photography, social media, gaming and everyday use. It runs Stock Android 16 and comes with 128GB storage across all variants, with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The device also features IP64 protection, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and MIVI ClearTalk noise-reduction technology for clearer calls. It will be offered in five colour options: Blue, Pink, Green, Burgundy and Navy Blue.

Himanshu Tandon, Chief Business Officer, Mivi, said, "The Mivi One 5G marks an important milestone in Mivi's journey as we enter the smartphone category. Our association with Flipkart enables us to take the product to consumers nationwide through a platform they know and trust. With dependable performance, 5G connectivity, a long-lasting battery and a clean Android experience, the Mivi One 5G reflects our focus on delivering meaningful everyday value, especially during the festive season." *Effective BBD prices include applicable bank offers. Bank offers and their terms are subject to Flipkart and partner-bank conditions and may change. About Mivi Mivi is an Indian consumer technology brand founded by Midhula Devabhaktuni and Viswanadh Kandula. Over the past decade, the company has built its portfolio across personal and home audio, including true wireless earbuds, headphones, speakers, and soundbars.

As Mivi enters its second decade, the company is expanding into new consumer technology categories, beginning with smartphones with Mivi One. For further information, please contact: Himanshi Nirwan (Hypertext) | +91 7042611906 | himanshi@hypertext.co.in Vinayak Patwardhan (Hypertext) | +91 7982364516 | Vinayak@hypertext.co.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)