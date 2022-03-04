Mobis India participates in "Nurture Young Minds, Develop Safety Culture" an initiative on National Safety Day from March 4-10' 2022

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mobis India, a well-established player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts, accessories and mobility solutions for Hyundai Motors and KIA in India, is actively participating in an initiative by the National Safety Council of India "Nurture Young Minds, Develop Safety Culture" which is the current theme for National Safety Day on March 4, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Yong Goon Park, Managing Director, Mobis India - AS Parts Division remarked, "At Mobis, we are strongly committed safety per se as it is paramount to all. Following safety guidelines, instructions and rules are very sacrosanct to Mobis and we leave no stone unturned to not only adhere to rules and guidelines on roads but also communicate to public at mass level. It's a collaborative effort to stay safe on the roads."

Detailing on the participation of Mobis in the National Safety Day initiative, Park remarked, "This year, we are delighted to participate in this cause to develop and sustain the movement on - Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) at large. The rationale is to create a vision of safe, quality-oriented and reliable driving experience for the customers through innovation & mobility solutions. To this end, during this entire week, we are unveiling a unique and vibrant campaign aimed at providing values on Nurturing Young Minds & developing the safety culture by sharing information on safety while driving. It will be a comprehensive 360-degree weeklong campaign from March 4-10 2022 covering all our digital platforms through (posters, engaging stories, and factual videos) where we shall propel message on driving ethics among the youth. We are all aware that youth today is digitally sound and active; hence, we have capitalized our digital platforms to spread awareness at large for them. The campaign reinforces all fundamental practices and safety compliances to be followed while driving on road."

"We urge the youth of today to be alert on roads while driving and follow all safety norms for keeping themselves and surroundings safe."

Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India.

Operating across the globe, it has over 6.6 million Hyundai cars annually sold in the overseas markets. MOBIS India exports after-sales parts and accessories through its network of overseas distributors.

