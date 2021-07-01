Moj celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of #MojSuperstarHunt and a new anniversary lens with virtual avatar Mast Moji

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/Mediawire): Close on the heels of celebrating its first anniversary, India's number one short video app, Moj has announced the #MojSuperstarHunt.

Launched with an initiative to find remarkable talent amongst the most original and outstanding content creators across India in five categories - Acting, Dance, Comedy, Transition, and Unique Talent.

With Moj's 120 million-strong monthly active user base, the focus of the talent hunt is to discover emerging stars amongst its community who can be superstars in the digital space. Moj aims to provide a launch pad for the next generation of creators to showcase their skills and provide them a platform to reach digital stardom. Take a look at the announcement video here - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUsCB7L7zsM).

The competition spread across two phases over 47 days will see 200 shortlisted participants heading to the semi-finals post the initial screening, culminating with 25 finalists. These 25 finalists will then head to a Mentorship Programme, led by the top Moj influencers. The mentors will help the finalists enhance their content and groom them to become the next Moj superstars.

Moj influencers part of the Mentorship Programme

Arishfa Khan (https://mojapp.in/@arishfakhan138)

Surabhi - (https://mojapp.in/@chinkiminki)Samriddhi (https://mojapp.in/@chinkiminki)

Jannat Zubair (https://mojapp.in/@jannatzubair29)

Riyaz Aly (https://mojapp.in/@riyaz14)

Ammuz Amrutha (https://mojapp.in/@ammuzzamrutha)

Mabu (https://mojapp.in/@mabucrush)

Pranavi Manukonda

(https://mojapp.in/@pranavimanukonda)

#MojSuperstarHunt will be hosted by Moj's top influencer Awez Darbar (https://mojapp.in/@awezdarbar) and the grand finale will have famed choreographer-director Remo D'Souza (https://mojapp.in/@remodsouza) as the judge. The talent hunt begins on 15th July 2021 and concludes with the grand finale on 31st August 2021.

The top five winners (one from each category) will be awarded 5 lakh rupees. From these five winners, one superstar will be crowned who will get a total of 10 lakh rupees.

Speaking about the talent hunt, Shashank Shekhar, Director - Content Strategy, Moj said "As we complete our first anniversary, we wanted to celebrate the creator community who have contributed to our success. We are thrilled to launch #MojSuperstarHunt that will serve as a unique platform to unearth some of India's finest talent. At Moj, we celebrate originality and creativity and are constantly looking at avenues to further our creators' growth. With this platform, we endeavour to bring out the best emerging stars in the country and help them reach incredible levels of recognition and success."

On judging the talent hunt, Remo D'Souza said 'The talent hunt is a great concept to give creators, who are passionate about their craft, a stage. I believe #MojSuperstarHunt will be a path breaking show for budding artists and will give rise to a new generation of digital stars. I am excited to see what creators from across India will bring to the table."

On the occasion of its one year celebration, Moj has also rolled out a special birthday Lens with its 3D avatar 'Mast Moji'. Creators are posting fun videos with this virtual avatar while dancing to the catchy tune of Moj Pe Moj and Bete Moj Kardi.

Watch the celebration here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpK5ABWWRt4).

