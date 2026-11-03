PNN New Delhi [India], November 3: Company's performance for Q2 of F.Y.'2027: Mold-Tek Packaging Limited today announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. Financial Highlights Net Profit increased by 36.06% Q2 on Q2 in 2026 Sales increased by 30.73% Q2 on Q2 in 2026 EBDITA for the period increased by 29.80% Q2 on Q2 Sales Volume increased by 10.08% Q2 on Q2 In spite of uncertain geopolitical situation, Company achieved 36.06% raise in PAT and overall sales volume growth of 10.09% during Q2 FY2027 on a year-on-year basis, reflecting resilient business performance and sustained demand across its all-key packaging segments. Segment-wise performance (Q2 FY2027 vs Q2 FY2026):

- Pharma Packaging: Delivered an excellent volume growth of 26.30%, emerging as one of the key growth drivers. - Food & FMCG Packaging (including Q-Pack): Registered robust volume growth of 23.70%, reflecting strong demand in the segment. - Paints Packaging: Recorded a steady volume growth of 8.61%. - Lubricants Packaging: Witnessed a volume decline of 12.32%. The strong growth in Food & FMCG and Pharma Packaging, supported by steady performance in Paints Packaging, more than offset the moderation in Lubricants Packaging, enabling the Company to achieve an overall sales volume growth of 10.08% year-on-year during Q2 FY2027. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - Q2 FY2027 Q2 FY2027 vs Q2 FY2026 | Year-on-Year Growth

Mold-Tek Packaging Limited delivered a strong financial performance during Q2 FY2027, registering healthy growth across all key financial parameters, supported by improved product mix and operational performance. Key Highlights - Strong Profit Growth: Net Profit increased by 36.06% to ₹21.09 crore. - Healthy Revenue Growth: Revenue increased by 30.73% to ₹274.23 crore. - Improved Operating Performance: EBITDA grew by 29.80% to ₹51.27 crore. - Volume Growth with Better Product Mix: Sales volume increased by 10.08% to 11,028.46 MT, supported by an improved product mix. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - H1 FY2027 H1 FY2027 vs H1 FY2026 | Year-on-Year Growth Mold-Tek Packaging Limited continued its strong growth momentum during the first half of FY2027, delivering healthy year-on-year growth across all key financial and operational parameters.

* Just 8% volume growth in H1 has resulted in 23% PAT up indicating improved operational efficiencies and increase in segments contributing to higher margins. Key Performance Highlights: - Robust Revenue Growth: Revenue increased by 27.62% to ₹574.67 crore. - Strong EBITDA Performance: EBITDA grew by 23.97% to ₹107.70 crore. - Healthy Profitability: Net Profit increased by 23.18% to ₹46.67 crore. - Consistent Volume Growth: Sales volume increased by 8.04% to 23,116.98 MT. "We delivered pharmaceutical performance in spite of turbulent times". Announcing the results, Chairman & Managing Director Mr J Lakshmana Rao said: The operating environment during the quarter remained challenging, marked by sharp increases in raw material prices and constraints in material availability arising from geopolitical disruptions.

"However, as always in line with the pre-agreed pricing arrangements with customers, the Company successfully passed on the increase in raw material costs, thereby protecting its operating margins. Despite the seasonal low demand typically associated with 2nd quarter, the Company achieved a healthy EBITDA per kg of ₹46.49 (up by 30% of Q2 of FY26), reflecting its ability to effectively manage input cost volatility and improve operational efficiencies and expanding demand for its product range". Pharma Packaging - Strong Growth Momentum: Mold-Tek's Pharma Packaging business continued its strong growth trajectory, registering an impressive 26.30% year-on-year volume growth during Q2 FY2027. The robust performance reflects increasing customer acceptance, strengthening of the Company's presence in the pharmaceutical packaging segment and growing demand from existing and new customers.

The Company continues to focus on expanding its Pharma Packaging business through investments in advanced manufacturing capabilities, specialised packaging solutions and capacity enhancement. The recently undertaken investments in pharma packaging infrastructure are expected to support the Company's growth ambitions and improve its contribution to overall revenues and profitability. With increasing customer engagement, a strong business pipeline and enhanced manufacturing capabilities, the Pharma Packaging segment is well positioned to emerge as an important growth driver for Mold-Tek in the coming years. Food & FMCG: Mold-Tek's Food & FMCG Packaging segment, including Q-Pack, registered an impressive 23.70% year-on-year volume growth during Q2 FY2027. The strong performance reflects increasing customer demand for innovative and premium IML packaging solutions. With expanding market opportunities, advanced manufacturing capabilities and a growing customer base, the segment is expected to remain a key growth driver for the Company. With Panipat (Unit-14) contributing sales in this segment in North India we expect growth sustain or improve in coming quarters.

Optimizing Printing Capabilities: The Company continues to focus on optimizing its printing capabilities, improved capacity utilization and enhanced operational efficiencies. The integration of printing facilities under roof in Sultanpur, Telangana is expected to streamline workflows, reduce operational costs, improve turnaround times and ensure better resource utilisation. These initiatives are expected to deliver cost efficiencies and strengthen overall margins, while supporting the Company's future business growth. Future Prospects: Company starting commercial production of IODEX containers from Q3FY27 and also other new packs are under development for 3 more new multinational companies. These products are expected to add revenues from Q4FY27. Eye dropper pack moulds are expected to be ready by Q4 and commercial production from Q1FY28. Our new innovative dual packs have been adopted in market and expected to be launched in Q4. Company is also actively working on entering into Trays, Dosing Pens and Semi-conductors packaging for sustaining growth for next few years.

New customers: During this quarter, the Company has successfully bagged new orders from reputed Companies like Kannan Fiber Industries, Mittal Polymers Private Limited, Avakaaya Foods etc. are from food industry and Pharmaforce and Life wise Pharmaceuticals etc., are from Pharma Industry. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)