PNN

New Delhi [India], November 11: Mold-Tek Technologies Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue in Q2 FY 2026-27, with revenue increasing by 51.2% year-on-year to ₹60.81 crore. Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 197.32% to ₹9.62 crore, marking the Company's highest-ever quarterly profit in the history of the company.

Notably, the PAT recorded in Q2 FY 2026-27 was almost equivalent to the Company's entire full-year profit for FY 2025-26, underscoring the significant improvement in its financial performance.

The Company's consolidated EBITDA also reached a record high of ₹14.58 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 144.5% compared with ₹5.96 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.