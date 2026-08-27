PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: India's financial markets are undergoing significant transformation. A growing investor base, digital participation, and emerging fintech are changing how Indians access markets, while brokers, fintechs, asset managers, and financial institutions adapt to a technology-driven environment. Against this backdrop, Money Expo India 2026, India's Largest Online Trading and Investment Expo, returns to Mumbai on 29-30 August at the Jio World Convention Centre. The fifth edition will bring together over 120 exhibitors and 100 speakers, creating a major meeting point to discuss India's trading, investment, and financial technology ecosystem. Why India's Changing Financial Landscape Matters India's financial participation has expanded significantly, with the NSE reporting 130 million unique registered investors as of April 2026. Alongside this growth, financial institutions, brokers and fintech companies are developing digital platforms and services for a wider range of market participants, including those engaging with India from overseas.

For NRIs, understanding these developments provides greater visibility into how India's financial ecosystem is changing, the technologies supporting it and the services available to different investor segments. What the Conference Will Cover The Money Expo India 2026 conference programme will examine developments shaping financial markets: - Trading and Investor Behaviors -- changing approaches to market participation and evolving investor expectations in India and abroad. - Global Market Participation -- the growing connection between Indian financial markets and international participants. - Technology and Trading -- how digital platforms and technology are changing market access. - The Evolving Broker-Client Relationship -- how financial service providers are adapting to increasingly digital and geographically diverse clients.

- Emerging Areas of Finance -- developments across fintech, digital payments, blockchain and other evolving areas. Together, these conversations offer a broader view of the developments shaping India's financial ecosystem and its relationship with global participants. Beyond the Conference Over five editions, Money Expo India has grown alongside the market, connecting India's financial community with global industry professionals. The 2026 edition combines its conference program with an exhibition covering online trading, stock markets, brokerage, fintech, payments, banking, mutual funds, ETFs, blockchain, and financial technology. With industry discussions, networking, and an extensive exhibition floor, Money Expo India 2026 brings together key players shaping India's financial markets.

Money Expo India 2026 takes place on 29-30 August 2026 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Book your Ticket for Money Expo India 2026 Important Disclaimer: Money Expo India is an informational networking event, not a source of investment or trading advice. Certain financial products and services showcased apply only to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and may not be applicable or available to Indian residents. Trading carries financial risk; attendees should research independently and consult licensed advisors. Exhibitors, speakers, and sponsors are independent entities, and Money Expo India (organized by HQMENA) is not responsible for their claims or offerings. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)