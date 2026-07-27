BusinessWire India Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 27: Monolithisch India Limited (NSE: MONOLITH), one of India's leading manufacturers of premium silica ramming mass for the secondary steel industry, reported its highest-ever quarterly performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, underscoring strong business momentum, improved operating leverage and growing customer acceptance of its premium product portfolio. The company reported revenue of Rs. 47.18 crore, up 64% year-on-year (YoY) and 16% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). EBITDA rose to Rs. 13.11 crore, reflecting a 99% YoY increase, while profit after tax (PAT) surged 135% YoY to Rs. 10.07 crore. EPS stood at Rs. 4.63, up 75% YoY. During the quarter, the company handled approximately 52,000 MT of volume at around 70% capacity utilisation.

A key driver of the quarter's performance was the continued adoption of the company's SGB Limited product series, which contributed nearly 50% of Q1 FY27 revenue and sales volumes. Offering a 15-20% longer operational lifespan than conventional products, the premium range has strengthened Monolithisch's value proposition through superior performance and competitive price-to-quality economics, driving higher customer adoption and market share gains across the secondary steel industry. Monolithisch India also highlighted steady progress on its greenfield project, with the dry run of the plant scheduled to begin on September 14, 2026, ritual ceremonies on September 16, 2026, and technical trials between September 17 and September 30, 2026. The new facility is expected to further strengthen the company's manufacturing platform and support its next phase of growth.

As part of its long-term strategy, the company said that as it secures additional land at the greenfield campus, it is actively laying the groundwork to introduce a high-value silica-based industrial park, of which the greenfield project is a part, creating a single-campus solution to produce high-value silica speciality products and similar aligned products. The initiative is intended to broaden the company's addressable opportunity and enhance its long-term value creation potential. Commenting on the results, Harsh Tekriwal, Managing Director, Monolithisch India Limited, said the company has started FY27 on a strong note, supported by sustained customer demand, disciplined execution and the growing acceptance of its premium offerings. He added that the upcoming greenfield facility and the proposed industrial park are key pillars of the company's long-term growth roadmap.

For Q2 FY27, Monolithisch India has guided revenue in the range of Rs. 55-60 crore, indicating continued momentum in its core business and confidence in demand visibility. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)