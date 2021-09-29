Monster.com Announces FinRise: Mega Virtual Career Fair Exclusively for Finance Professionals

You would like to read
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Monster.com, a Quess company, the world's first online recruiting platform and India's leading digital career solutions provider, announces FinRise, a mega virtual career fair exclusively for Finance & Allied Professionals to be held on 8 and 9 October 2021.
Through FinRise, Monster aims to connect the most sought-after recruiters in the Indian financial universe with candidates having qualified or semi-qualified in CA, CS, LLB, MBA, Actuary, CFA, CMA, and other allied degrees within the experience range of 0-15 years.
Monster.com - having led digital talent acquisition for over two decades - through FinRise, intends to cater to the recruiting needs of India's rapidly growing financial industry. FinRise not only provides the participating candidates lucrative job opportunities but also a host of learning events through masterclasses by financial experts and panel discussions by industry leaders.
FinRise intends to cater to over 10,000 participants offering opportunities in the field of BFSI and FinTech for several key roles such as Finance & Accounts, Audit & Risk, Direct & Indirect Taxation, Corporate, Finance & Treasury, Compliance & Legal, Investment Banking, Credit, Actuary, Relationship Management, Research, Sales, Transactional Advisory and many more. FinRise also provides candidates with the opportunity to interact with their dream companies through pre-placements sessions and networking events.
After the remarkable success of T.R.I.U.M.P.H, India's largest diversity & inclusion campaign and recruitment drive, Monster.com is set to make its mark in the BFSI and FinTech industry with the two-day career fair, FinRise.
Sekhar Garisa, CEO - Monster.com, a Quess company, said, "We are excited to announce FinRise and empower job seekers as well as recruiters in the Banking & Finance industry with the unique opportunity to find the right jobs and talent. The BFSI and FinTech sector in India is flourishing and has witnessed a growth of 33% since last year. Through this virtual career fair, Monster aims to create maximum opportunities for Finance and Allied Professionals, further boosting the efficiencies and talent economy of the sector. We are also delighted to work with top industry officials and recruiters who will further enrich the experiences of candidates by broadening their horizon of opportunities in the world of Banking & Finance."
The registrations for FinRise are open till 7th October 2021 and interested candidates can register using the below link - (https://monster.6connex.us/event/Virtual/finrise-vcf/register?utm_source=PR_FinRise) bit.ly/PRFinRise.
Monster (a Quess Company), the leading online career and recruitment resource, with its cutting-edge technology provides relevant profiles to employers and jobs to jobseekers across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. More than 75 million people have registered on the Monster network. Today, with operations in Southeast Asia, India and Gulf, Monster provides the widest and most sophisticated job seeking, career management, recruitment, and talent management capabilities globally. Monster continues its pioneering work of transforming the recruiting industry with advanced technology using intelligent digital, social and mobile solutions, and a vast array of products and services.
To learn more about Monster in APAC & Gulf, please visit: (https://www.monsterindia.com/) | (https://www.monstergulf.com/trex/).
