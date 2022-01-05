More than 242 career centres across rural India planned by CIEL HR Services and Mikro Grafeio Services

You would like to read
- ANAROCK Group sales jump 80 percent in H1 2021 Vs. H1 2020, MMR sees highest sales velocity
- Wrong decisions are better than no decisions: S. D. Shibulal to young social entrepreneurs
- Kauvery Hospital emphasises on post-COVID rehabilitation a 38-year-old COVID patient with 80 percent lung infection recovers through rehabilitation
- Mirae Asset launches India's First ETF Tracking Nifty Financial Services Index Mirae Asset Nifty Financial Services ETF
- L & T Technology Services reports double-digit revenue growth in Q1FY22
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Chairman of Ma Foi Group, K. Pandiarajan announces the launch of Job-Ready Talent Solutions for Corporates in collaboration with Mikro Grafeio Services, a Global Workspace & Workforce Solution Provider.
CIEL HR Services is set to launch 242+ MCC (Ma Foi Career Centres) by May 2023 at Mikro Grafeio's range of facilities encompassing managed office spaces and training centres in India. The career centres will be shared services operations serving Skill India Mission, with an aim to build the diversified Indian workforce as 'contributors' and 'innovators' for the future. This will also provide CIEL HR Services access to Mikro Grafeio's unique space solutions such as exclusive women spaces, WOHO (Work from Hotel) centres and campus spaces in 242+ locations.
This collaboration is the first of its kind in India and promises nationwide talent sourcing, training, and placement to provide job-ready talent to corporates specifically in Tier 2 and 3 cities, bundled with satellite office solutions. This integrated solution enables companies to rapidly scale, hire talent and expand operations at the click of a button. It addresses the global challenge of hiring and scaling by providing access to the right talent combined with flexible workspace solutions.
A large population of Tier 2 and 3 cities will now have the opportunity to work with global companies closer to their homes. Mikro Grafeio's hybrid workspace solutions combined with talent availability across India will change how corporates operate in the new distributed hybrid work model.
Speaking on the occasion, Santhosh Mahalingam, CEO of Mikro Grafeio Services shared his views on this mutually beneficial partnership. "Our vision is to empower local economies by breaking the digital divide and providing universal access to entrepreneurial and professional opportunities. With this workspace talent partnership, we are disrupting the distributed workspace model, with a unique user experience for corporates, employees, and entrepreneurs that ensures business continuity and puts efficiency, safety and security first. Furthermore, we expect this collaboration to reach those in Tier 2 & 3 cities who will get fair opportunities to showcase their competence, among other things, with the comfort of work closer to home."
K. Pandiarajan, Chairman - Ma Foi Group and CIEL HR Services added," With MCC, our primary goal is to provide a platform, for the rural youth, that is dedicated to skilling and reskilling for a changing economy and to strengthen India's economy by connecting people with good job opportunities. Considering skills development is not a time-limited and onetime only transfer of knowledge, I am confident that MCC will play its role and help strengthen our economy, build a resilient workforce, and help workers get skills for good jobs and, ultimately, thriving careers."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor