Morisons Baby Dreams presents India's first Disinfectant Spray for baby gear, accessories and toys

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Morisons Baby Dreams, a leading baby care brand, recently launched its Disinfectant Spray for baby gear, accessories and toys.

India's first product of this kind, the Disinfectant Spray kills 99.9 per cent virus and bacteria, keeping the baby safe from any harmful disease.

The Disinfectant Spray is effective on both hard and soft surfaces, and can be used to disinfect surfaces frequently touched by the baby. This includes soft toys, rattles, baby mats, strollers, walkers, cot potty seats, and various other baby care products.

To ensure that babies are not exposed to any strong odour or fragrance, the Disinfectant Spray has a mild fragrance, making it suitable to be used on baby care products. Available in a 150 ml pack, the Disinfectant Spray offers 800 plus sprays. This makes it long-lasting, portable and cost-effective.

The product is available across both online (E-commerce sites) and offline channels (Chemist outlets, baby stores, etc.) throughout the country and also in major modern trade outlets.

"As a brand, Morisons Baby Dreams completely empathises with mothers who are deeply concerned about their baby's wellbeing. With this new product, launched in India for the first time, we are committed to helping mothers raise their little ones in a healthy and hygienic environment," said Nitin Manchanda - Vice President Sales and Marketing, speaking about the launch.

Morisons Baby Dreams is a flagship JL Morison brand with a corporate office in Lower Parel, Mumbai. Over 35 years, Morisons Baby Dreams remains one of the leading brands in baby care with a product range that includes toys, baby gear, feeding bottles, nipples, sippers, wipes, apparels, accessories, detergents, cleaners and other mommy needs essentials.

