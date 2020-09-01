JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

Admired as Awesome AJ, success mentor Ajaya Mishra is illuminating people's lives

Housing finance lender Aviom secures funding from Mauritius-based Aviator EMF
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Mosambee receives India's first certification for contact and contactless card payment transactions on smartphones and tablets

ANI Press Release 

Tennis player James Blake
UL services are powering new-age digital payments

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL, a global safety science company, announced that Mosambee, a payment solution company, is the first company in India to have their software-based personal identification number (PIN) entry product, commonly known as PIN on Glass, certified for compliance with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) standard.

PCI allows for contact and contactless card transactions with PIN entry on merchants' mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, using a secure PIN entry application. In earlier point of sale (PoS) solutions, the PIN was entered on the payment terminals only. Mosambee's solution supports all payment schemes including RuPay, Visa and Mastercard.

This 'Made in India' solution will be a plug-and-play option for many of the banks and acquirers already connected to Mosambee. Ensuring product compliance following certification may help to fuel opportunities for businesses and institutions to expand and accept payments. It also helps enable small businesses to compete more effectively while enhancing overall customer service.

"The certification strengthens security and builds trust in digital payments acceptance on smartphones and tablets. The PIN on Glass solution allows a merchant to now download an acquirer application from the Android or iOS app stores instead of focusing on hardware terminals. With its rich experience in the payments industry, UL was an instrumental advisor in our commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device from a concept to product launch," said Sameer Chugh, Co-Founder of Mosambee, while commenting on the certification of the new solution.

A wide network of subject matter experts from various geographies at UL's PCI SSC recognized laboratories performed the PCI Security Standards Council's (SSC) Software-Based PIN Entry on COTS (SPoC) testing requirements for the Mosambee solution.

"We are proud that this certification enables India's vision of a cash-lite society through expansion of payment acceptance infrastructure in India. The PCI certification helps local companies to develop innovative and smart payment devices and build trust in the security of payments. At UL, we continue to focus on building best-in-class testing platforms and compliance solutions to help bring more secure digital payment products to the market," said Suresh Sugavanam, Vice President and Managing Director of South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa at UL.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mosambee receives India's first certification for contact and contactless card payment transactions on smartphones and tablets

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL, a global safety science company, announced that Mosambee, a payment solution company, is the first company in India to have their software-based personal identification number (PIN) entry product, commonly known as PIN on Glass, certified for compliance with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) standard.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL, a global safety science company, announced that Mosambee, a payment solution company, is the first company in India to have their software-based personal identification number (PIN) entry product, commonly known as PIN on Glass, certified for compliance with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) standard.

PCI allows for contact and contactless card transactions with PIN entry on merchants' mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, using a secure PIN entry application. In earlier point of sale (PoS) solutions, the PIN was entered on the payment terminals only. Mosambee's solution supports all payment schemes including RuPay, Visa and Mastercard.

This 'Made in India' solution will be a plug-and-play option for many of the banks and acquirers already connected to Mosambee. Ensuring product compliance following certification may help to fuel opportunities for businesses and institutions to expand and accept payments. It also helps enable small businesses to compete more effectively while enhancing overall customer service.

"The certification strengthens security and builds trust in digital payments acceptance on smartphones and tablets. The PIN on Glass solution allows a merchant to now download an acquirer application from the Android or iOS app stores instead of focusing on hardware terminals. With its rich experience in the payments industry, UL was an instrumental advisor in our commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device from a concept to product launch," said Sameer Chugh, Co-Founder of Mosambee, while commenting on the certification of the new solution.

A wide network of subject matter experts from various geographies at UL's PCI SSC recognized laboratories performed the PCI Security Standards Council's (SSC) Software-Based PIN Entry on COTS (SPoC) testing requirements for the Mosambee solution.

"We are proud that this certification enables India's vision of a cash-lite society through expansion of payment acceptance infrastructure in India. The PCI certification helps local companies to develop innovative and smart payment devices and build trust in the security of payments. At UL, we continue to focus on building best-in-class testing platforms and compliance solutions to help bring more secure digital payment products to the market," said Suresh Sugavanam, Vice President and Managing Director of South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa at UL.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Mosambee receives India's first certification for contact and contactless card payment transactions on smartphones and tablets

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL, a global safety science company, announced that Mosambee, a payment solution company, is the first company in India to have their software-based personal identification number (PIN) entry product, commonly known as PIN on Glass, certified for compliance with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) standard.

PCI allows for contact and contactless card transactions with PIN entry on merchants' mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, using a secure PIN entry application. In earlier point of sale (PoS) solutions, the PIN was entered on the payment terminals only. Mosambee's solution supports all payment schemes including RuPay, Visa and Mastercard.

This 'Made in India' solution will be a plug-and-play option for many of the banks and acquirers already connected to Mosambee. Ensuring product compliance following certification may help to fuel opportunities for businesses and institutions to expand and accept payments. It also helps enable small businesses to compete more effectively while enhancing overall customer service.

"The certification strengthens security and builds trust in digital payments acceptance on smartphones and tablets. The PIN on Glass solution allows a merchant to now download an acquirer application from the Android or iOS app stores instead of focusing on hardware terminals. With its rich experience in the payments industry, UL was an instrumental advisor in our commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device from a concept to product launch," said Sameer Chugh, Co-Founder of Mosambee, while commenting on the certification of the new solution.

A wide network of subject matter experts from various geographies at UL's PCI SSC recognized laboratories performed the PCI Security Standards Council's (SSC) Software-Based PIN Entry on COTS (SPoC) testing requirements for the Mosambee solution.

"We are proud that this certification enables India's vision of a cash-lite society through expansion of payment acceptance infrastructure in India. The PCI certification helps local companies to develop innovative and smart payment devices and build trust in the security of payments. At UL, we continue to focus on building best-in-class testing platforms and compliance solutions to help bring more secure digital payment products to the market," said Suresh Sugavanam, Vice President and Managing Director of South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa at UL.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22