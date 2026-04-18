PNN

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 18: Odisha's Mother's Group of Schools delivered an outstanding performance in the CBSE Class X Examination 2025-26, with Teenaa Rath of Mother's Public School, Puri, securing a perfect 100% and emerging among the national toppers.

The institution recorded a100% pass result, with 177 out of 299 students (nearly 60%) scoring 90% and above, underscoring its consistent academic excellence across campuses.

Teenaa Rath's achievement, placing her among the top scorers nationally, reflects exceptional dedication, discipline, and academic focus, further strengthening the institution's legacy of producing top-ranking students.

Continuing its legacy of producing top achievers, the institution had earlier recorded outstanding milestones with Sai Uditi (State Topper, AIR 3 in 2018-19), Shreya Patnaik (National Topper with 100% in 2021-22), and Jeet Puja Panda (State Topper in 2023-24).