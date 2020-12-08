moto G 5G - India's Most Affordable and Truly Future Ready 5G Smartphone with India's First Snapdragon™ 750G Goes on Sale on Flipkart

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Motorola went on sale yesterday with India's most affordable and truly future ready 5G smartphone with India's first, ultra-fast SnapdragonTM 750G. Packed with best-in-class features, the moto g 5G delivers the most complete and future ready 5G capability plus the powerhouse Snapdragon 750G processor at a price of just 19,999 inclusive of the Rs.1000 Instant discount on HDFC Bank cards - making it an absolute steal deal.

moto g 5G comes with support of 11 Global 5G Network bands that ensures that consumers are truly ready for any 5G network band that is launched in India and can utilize 5G networks even when travelling abroad with compatibility across almost all global network bands. This is truly unique and differentiated from other 5G smartphones in this segment that offer just one or two 5G bands and hence come with a high risk of not supporting the 5G network bands that may be offered in India. Further, India 5G network may also support different bands within the country which makes it even more important to have support for maximum 5G network bands. moto g 5G ensures this with support for 11 global 5G network bands that give a flagship level 5G experience for consumers making it truly future ready. Plus, with 4x4 MiMO and Carrier Aggregation moto g 5G delivers some of the fastest 5G speeds on a smartphone!

moto g 5G's Snapdragon™ 750G is the latest 7-series chipset from Qualcomm that can deliver almost 27%~ faster GPU performance and is also seen to perform better across popular performance benchmarks like AnTuTu 8~, Geekbench 5~ (Single & Multi-Core) than the Snapdragon 765G. So, when it comes to speed in the affordable segment, moto g 5G is an absolute beast!

While the SnapdragonTM 750G and truly future ready 5G capability together make it a powerhouse, it comes loaded with best-in-class features in every aspect that make it a perfect package for anyone looking to buy a complete 5G smartphone. A near-stock Android experience on the moto g 5G ensures the most clean and pure android experience without any bloatware, ads or spyware. Plus, a combination of 5000mAh battery, 6.7" HDR10 display, 48MP Triple camera, IP52 rated protection from dust and water make it truly stand out in its segment!

The exceptional moto g 5G is available in two incredible color variants, namely Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver, exclusively on Flipkart. Launched at a remarkable price of just INR 20,999/-, moto g 5G can also be purchased at an effective price of just Rs. 19,999 with the Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank cards.

Motorola has been quite consistent with offering its consumers devices that are not only packed with industry-best specifications but that is affordable and future ready. Especially the g series that has been Motorola's hallmark of providing the best for less. The new moto g 5G is yet another powerful testimony to the brand's commitment to making future-ready technology accessible to all.

