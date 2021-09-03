Motorsport came alive with High Octane Launch of formula regional Indian Championship in Hyderabad

You would like to read
- Armaan Nayak, an 8-year-old, Indian creates World Record
- Bookings open for the first-ever BMW M340i xDrive
- Karnataka Para Swimming Association to host 20th National Para Swimming Championship from March 20 to 22
- Autosports India organises a grand ATV Racing Championship in Goa, Mega ATV Championship
- National Equestrian Championship for eventing discipline being held in Bengaluru
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Formula Regional Indian Championship and Formula 4 Indian Championship' Launched at Madhapur in Hyderabad. The world-class FIA Grade Street circuit which is to be held in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore in February 2022 across four cities. As part of the curtain-raiser, the F3 street circuit race was started from the city's iconic cable bridge and concluded at the venue. Witnessed burning tyres and screaming engines, motorsport came alive today with the high octane launch of Formula Regional Indian Championship and Formula 4 Indian Championship. On the occasion Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd. Chairman P.P. Reddy and M.D Krishna Reddy launched the F3 Car.
Speaking about the Racing Promotions current endeavors Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman, Racing Promotions said, "Monaco being a sovereign city-state has produced F1 drivers, and we as a country of a billion-plus now have the platform to give aspiring racing drivers the opportunity to compete with the best in the world and potentially a stepping stone to the apex of motorsports which is F1." Adding that he said, "We committed to investing in the long-term development of motorsports and creating a platform for aspiring racing drivers in India, the first season of racing would kick off on Feb-March 22 in New Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad, and attract global racing talents as well."
Navjeet Gadoke, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, RPPL added, "Our investment will revolutionize Indian motorsports, and the objective is to build a world-class, holistic ecosystem for motorsports which will become a force to reckon with, not just for this sport, but Indian sports in general." The new innings of Racing Promotions herald the new era of long-term racing culture in India with races planned across the country. In the coming months, Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. would host the Formula Regional Indian Championship and Formula 4 Indian Championship, certified by the FIA. RPPL is also looking forward to relaunching the city-based league as the "Indian Racing League" in Q1 2022. Also on the schedule is India's First-Ever FIA Graded Street Circuit in Hyderabad!
Present on the launch, Joint MD, RPPL, Armaan Ebrahim reflected "It is great to finally have world-class equipment and race cars on our home soil. We welcome Akhilesh and Navjeet to our company, and look forward to building a series of championships that enable Indian drivers to compete at the highest level globally and will make Indians a force to reckon with in the motorsport world."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor