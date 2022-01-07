Mr. Nandan Kundetkar's Femto Green Hydrogen Limited shaping the planet for a safer future

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/SRV): Indo Thai Securities Limited has incorporated a subsidiary in the name of Femto Green Hydrogen Limited. Femto Green Hydrogen Limited is developing a kind of revolutionary de-carbonization technique aiming to aid eradication and reduction of Global warming caused due to various means of surface transport.

This pioneering technique is based on Femto particles (The millionth part of Nano). The mission of the Company is to combat the emission of hazardous greenhouse gases from various sources of fossil fuels. The said technology does not require physical intervention or alteration of any process. It does not involve changes in mechanisms either. Both these remarkable features make it very niche and unique.

The first step in this direction is by targeting to control the vehicular carbon emissions said Dhanpal Doshi, Director of the company. He also expressed that the Company aims at making a significant presence and entry into the carbon credit business. He also foresees this technology to make a significant contribution towards obtaining the goal of zero pollution for the entire world.

This radical project is spearheaded by Nandan Kundetkar, President Advisory Board of Femto Green Hydrogen Ltd., a leading and innovative scientist with a passion for technological development, a drive to make a difference, and expertise in system design, implementation and integration of technologies.

Mr. Nandan Kundetkar is a successful technology entrepreneur and is the holder of several international patents. He is also using Femto Technology in reducing Carbon emissions in various industries including the generation of Green Hydrogen.

