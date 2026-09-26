VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: Mr. Sudhir Bahl, a healthcare leader with over 35 years of experience in the industry, served as a distinguished Jury Member at the ET Healthcare Leaders' Summit 2026, held at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi. The summit, themed "Cracking India's Healthcare Conundrum," brought together leading healthcare institutions, professionals and industry voices to recognise achievements across the healthcare sector.

As part of the distinguished jury, Mr. Bahl evaluated nominations across various categories, recognising leadership, innovation, institutional excellence and contributions to the healthcare ecosystem. He also presented awards across 20 different nominations during the ceremony.

With over three decades of experience spanning healthcare management, business leadership and healthcare ventures, Mr. Bahl brings extensive industry knowledge and perspective to the healthcare ecosystem. His participation as a Jury Member reflects his longstanding engagement with the sector and his contribution to the advancement of healthcare institutions and practices.