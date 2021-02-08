MRAI: Dawn of a new era for Responsible Recycling in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/Mediawire): "It is like a dream come true for Indian Recycling Industry," said Amar Singh, Secretary-General, Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), while reacting to the 2021-22 Budget unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

"When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget speech, 'This moment in history is the dawn of a new era - one in which India is well-poised to truly be the land of promise and hope,' I was thinking that she is echoing our thoughts. For never in the history of our Republic was there a mention of the word Recycling in Budget or its beneficial features found their way to the ethos of the Budget and skill-fully incorporated into a package of financial proposition for sustainable and equitable growth," he said.

While giving real emphasis on health and wellbeing, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R and D and minimum government and maximum governance, according to Singh, she has also addressed pressing problems faced by our members regarding Customs Duty, Import Duty, etc. "We feel gratified to see our long-standing demand for vehicle scrappage policy getting implemented. Govt's plans to augment the performance of the shipbreaking industry was long overdue. Overall, the announcements are focused on the nation's growth and bring a positive sentiment to the overall economy. And we feel more than happy to see that Recycling is getting its share in Nation Building," he added.

"It is our success," he proclaimed proudly. "I believe that MRAI and its team have put in enormous efforts over the years liaisoning with the Government and its various arms, organizing meetings and webinars to convey the right information and updating them about Recycling, its benefits and the problem stakeholders faced in participating in Govt initiatives like Make in India, Swatch Bharat Mission. Our 1200-odd members from half a dozen verticals of Ferrous, Non-Ferrous, Plastics, Paper, E-waste, Tyre & Rubber feel elated and look forward to a decade of growth ahead."

"With this Budget, let us welcome the new decade where Responsible Recycling is going to be deployed to bring its salient features for shaping a New India, where Growth is Green, Circular, Sustainable, Inclusive and AtmaNirbhar in all respects," Singh concluded.

