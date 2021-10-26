Mrs. India 2021 2022, India's Only Premium Platform Set to Launch Its 9th Edition in City of Lakes, Udaipur

Mrs India 2021 2022 is scheduled to be held from the 20th of December 2021 at Udaipur, Rajasthan. Spread over five days, the Mrs India show will be held in a five-star resort. Mrs India is celebrating its 9th Edition this year and is India's only premium platform for married women. The premier event is organized by former Mrs Asia International winner, Deepali Phadnis, Director of Mrs India Pageants and Productions. The Official Mrs India title is held by Mrs India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd.

This year, despite the pandemic, nearly five hundred women spread across India had participated with several thousand enquiries pouring in too. Over a period of four months, multiple rounds of interviews and eliminations were held over Zoom. The management with the help of an eminent Jury finalized thirty contestants for the grand finale this year.

"Mrs India is India's only largest premium platform exclusively held for married women since 2013. The company has organized and participated in many international shows. We have produced shows for the married woman with majestic productions, signature photoshoots, unique video shoots, creative themes and also sharing and promoting a social message and theme every year," said Deepali Phadnis, Director, Mrs India Pageants.

This year like the past two years, the social message and theme they want to convey is about the hazards of textile pollution, promote and encourage local tourism and the use of handlooms products highlighting the heritage of India.

Mrs India Pageants, since its first theme - Beauty in Diversity has believed and stood by the saying, "Every Woman is Beautiful and every woman should feel Beautiful irrespective of her age, looks, colour, height, or weight". Mrs India is a Celebration of Womanhood, encouraging every woman to embrace their eternal beauty.

"Mrs India Pageants had commenced its journey when it realized the contributions of a woman to society never stops. We want to change the thinking that a married woman should stop dreaming, celebrating and cannot contribute to the society. Why should one stop celebrating her contributions or her achievements or her zeal to excel just because she is married? One may have multiple responsibilities, but her dreams should not die. We would like to offer the second chance or another opportunity for them to showcase their hidden or suppressed talents and desires," she added.

At Mrs India, one can showcase their Beauty, Talent, Glamour and Culture.

This year's Mrs India 2021 2022 theme is the dangers and hazards of textile pollution. The finalists would be highlighting the fact that the fashion industry is the second-largest polluter in the world and will encourage sustainability, re-use, recycle of textiles and fabrics. Also, handloom that has been the heritage and pride of India will be showcased and encouraged to be worn.

