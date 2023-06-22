GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: The 4th season of Mrs. India Empress of the Nation by DIVA Pageants, was held on the 18thJune23 at the HYATT Pune. It showcased a total of 50 Confident, Charming and Charismatic women from different walks of life, leaving the audience in absolute awe that night.This season was all about promoting Inclusivity by embracing each woman's individuality. Age is just a number - that's something they strongly proved last night. Divas from 21 to 70 years of age spread across Silver, Gold and Elite categories, respectively, walked the ramp with utmost poise and grace. The Introduction of the Plus-Size Award was another cherry on the cake for this fashion forward, Women Empowering Pageant.This grand event was presented by NIBE Limited and Co-powered by Meesha Diagnostics & Polyclinic. The Guests of Honour were Aseem Gupta, Principal Secretary - Urban Development, Vikram Kumar- Pune Municipal Commissioner & Manjusha Nibe - Founder NIBE Limited.Actor, Neelam Kothari Soni led the Elite Jury along with Actor & Sports Presenter - Ridhima Pathak. Sandeep Singh - GM HYATT, Pune, Swatee Kumar - C.A. , Ovette Ricalde - International Pageant Director, Dr Leena Gupta - Winner Mrs India MIEN 2021, Cicilia Sanyal - Winner Mrs India MIEN 2021, Farha Anwar - Mrs Asia 2018, Karl Mascarenhas - Director DIVA Pageants, were the esteemed judges for the evening.Celebrity host & Actor, Aman Yatan Verma hosted this grand event with his customary verve and vigour. Selecting the Top 3 Winners in each category from the 50 gorgeous women on stage was a herculean task for the jury, as all of them performed exceptionally well.Title Winners -Silver Category (21 to 38 years)Winner : Priyanka Gadia - Pune1st RU : Abhilasha Chahalia - New Delhi2nd RU: Dr Neha Prabhu Salgaoncar - GoaGold Category (39 to 49 years) -Winner : Apeksha Dabral - Bhopal1st RU : Dr Mrinalini Bhardwaj - Pune2nd RU : Rakshhaa Karwa - MumbaiElite Category (50 years onwards) -Winner: Sujatha Sharma - Bangalore1st RU : Seema Sinha - Delhi2nd RU : Kakoli Ghosh - KolkattaPlus - Size CategoryWinner : Dharini Panchal - MumbaiThe Coronation of Six International DIVA Queens was the highlight of the event. It would be a matter of pride for our country, when these Women represent India in various International Pageants, under the keen supervision of International Pageant Coach, Anjana Mascarenhas of DIVA Pageants.DIVA Queens at International Pageants :Nilakshi Lohi : Mrs Earth Asia Pacific 2023Dr Mrinalini Bharadwaj : Mrs Tourism India 2023Dr Urvashi Patil : Mrs Universe Official India 2023Kashmira Doctor : Elite Mrs Universe Official India 2023Nikkoo Dsouza : Elite Mrs Grand Universe 2023Dr Meghna Dewan Gopal : International Queen 2023Show Director & Choreographer, Pooja Singh, mesmerized the audience with her well choreographed sequences.This event in all its grandeur was flawlessly co-ordinated by Cicilia Sanyal, Mrunali Tayade, Anjani Kushwaha, Tanuja Bangera & Spenta Patel.Mrs. India Empress of the Nation, a registered pageant, is the brainchild of Karl & Anjana Mascarenhas which best exemplified the DIVA belief ; Dare Dream Dazzle.Partners that made the event Grand :Presenting Partner - NIBE LtdPowered By - HYATT PuneCo-powered by - Meesha Diagnostics & Polyclinic Media Partner - LokmatSmile Partner - Sweet Smiles Dental Clinic & Implant CentrePR Partner - InspirationsGifting Partner - ModasutraNumerology Partner - Ank JyotiishiTarot Partner - Mystic EmpressOfficial Show Director & Choreographer - Pooja SinghMakeover Partner - Style Mantra & SiaCharity Partner - We Help Welfare FoundationTalent Partner - Diva Talent HubNail Partner - SimMon Nails & MoreBeauty partner - O'Esthetics Dessert Partner - Choco Kasttle & FlorangoChocolate Partner - Crumbs & CherriesTea Partner - GlenliciousHair Care Partner- Erayba/Magazine Partner - GrehlakhmiSocial Media Partner - Momchronicles & Anshu DasWeight Management Partner - ProGen Weight ManagementGifting Partner - Kanu DryFruitBeverage Partner - Sula VineyardsBeverage Partner- BIRAEyewear & Sunwear Partner - Lawrence & MayoPhotography Partner - SJ IlluminationVideography Partner - iPlus Media SolutionsPhotoshoot Partner - Sahil Photography Assistant Choreographer - Ajay LokhandeOfficial Anchor of Subtitle Ceremony, Talent Round & The Red Carpet - Vibhuti PandeyFor more details, please contact :Website : https://divapageants.com(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)