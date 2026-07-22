PNN

New Delhi [India], July 22: The grand finale of Mrs India International Queen 2026 took place at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, New Delhi. The event celebrated the confidence, grace and achievements of married women from India and around the world. The illustrious pageant got its grand culmination when Bollywood actor Neelam Kothari Soni and Founder and Director of Mrs India International Queen Ankita Saroha crowned winners of the Mrs India International Queen 2026.

Mrs India International Queen remains much more than a beauty pageant; it empowers women by creating a platform that allows married women to showcase their skills, unique qualities and powerful life stories. Mrs India International Queen pageant finalists showed us what it means to never give up on your dreams and that every woman no matter her age or marital status deserves a platform.