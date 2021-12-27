Mrs India One in a Million Season 2 organised with a grand success at Hotel Taj Vivanta Dwarka

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The show was Graces by Aditi Govitrikar, Shikha Sharma (MD Kanti Sweets Chief Guest), Archana Sinha, Sachin Khurana, Rohit Dhingra, Prof. Ambika Magotra, where Former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar, Archana Sinha, Sachin Khurana, Rohit Dhingra, Payal Singh, Anjali Sahni, Prashant Chaudhary judged the Beauty Pageant.
Mrs India One in a Million Season 2 was organized in which 103 contestants have participated this time. The beauty pageant was organized by Tiska pageants founded Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit. And the winners who took away the Crown home were
Platinum Category
Isha Gulia - Mrs India One in a Million winner Platinum 2021, Kavya Upadhyay 1st runner up, Sharmishtha Vijayvergia - 2nd runner up
Gold Category
Dr Divya Singh - Mrs India One in a Million winner Gold 2021, Sonu Aggarwal 1st runner up, Radhika Naikawadi 2nd runner up
Classic Category
Dr Namita Pandey - Mrs India One in a Million Winner Classic 2021, Shaily Kadyan 1st runner up, Chandini Devgan 2nd runner up Where Former Mrs. World & Bollywood celebrity actress Aditi Govitrikar graced the show as a celebrity jury. Along with this, Prof Ambika Magotra who is a renowned educator of World Design University.
The show was very different this time and has been managed after such a long time with huge virtual audience after COVID-19 which itself makes this a commendable task under the leadership of both the founder members Prashant and Swati.
This season 103 models have given chance by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit to show their talent on the platform of Mrs India One in a Million 2021 and this time Mrs India One in a Million Season 2 was organized on a very grand level. All the Audience and sponsors were Very Much Happy to See the renowned designer's collection of Anjali Sahni and Kingshuk Bhaduri which was Showcased by all the contestants in the Grand Finale at Hotel Taj Vivanta Dwarka and it's was very well Choreographed by the Show Choreographer Kapil Ghauri.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
