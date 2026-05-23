VMPL New Delhi [India], May 23: At this year's prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Mrs. Universe 2025 Sherry Singh made a striking debut on the global red carpet, seamlessly blending Indian heritage, craftsmanship, and a powerful message of modern womanhood. For her much-anticipated Cannes 2026 appearance, Sherry Singh wore a custom ensemble by Rimple & Harpreet, featuring intricate real zari craftsmanship -- a centuries-old Indian textile art preserved through generations of artisans. Drawing inspiration from the grandeur of Indian costume heritage, the look beautifully showcased the richness of Indian culture on one of the world's most celebrated fashion and film platforms. The ensemble was paired with handcrafted jewellery by Kavya Potluri, known for statement pieces rooted in artisanal craftsmanship and intricate detailing. Keeping the styling refined and elegant, Sherry opted for soft glam makeup and clean, effortless hair, allowing the craftsmanship and narrative behind the look to remain at the forefront.

Speaking about the moment, Sherry Singh shared: "For me, this Cannes 2026 debut is a reminder that dreams evolve with you. It's not just about the red carpet, but about owning your journey, celebrating where you come from, and showing up fearlessly on the world stage." More than just a fashion statement, Sherry Singh's Cannes 2026 appearance sparked a larger cultural conversation around married women reclaiming space for themselves, their aspirations, and their individuality. At a platform known for global fashion and storytelling, her appearance stood out for combining Indian artistry with a narrative rooted in modern womanhood celebrating women who continue to evolve, grow, and pursue their ambitions at every stage of life.

After 48 years, an Indian Mrs. Universe titleholder returned to the Cannes red carpet, making this appearance a landmark moment for representation on the global stage. With this debut, Mrs. Universe 2025 Sherry Singh brought not just fashion, but purpose, identity, and representation to Cannes. About Sherry Singh Sherry Singh is the reigning Mrs. Universe 2025, entrepreneur, and public figure steadily making her mark on global platforms with confidence and elegance. She previously walked at Lakme Fashion Week, further establishing her presence in the fashion and lifestyle space. Through her work and public presence, Sherry Singh continues to represent grace, ambition, and modern Indian excellence while expanding her influence beyond conventional boundaries.

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