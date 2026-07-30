PNN Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 30: The stage was set for one of the most anticipated international celebrations of beauty, purpose and empowerment as the Grand Finale of Mrs. World International 2026 took place on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at The Leela Hotel & Residences, Gurugram. Bringing together accomplished married women from across the globe, the prestigious Mrs. World International celebrated confidence, leadership, cultural diversity and personal achievement. The grand evening showcased the inspiring journeys of finalists representing different countries, each embodying the values of resilience, grace and purpose-driven excellence. The grand finale culminated in the crowning of the next Mrs. World International 2026, recognizing a woman who represented elegance, achievement, social impact and leadership on the global stage. The event attracted delegates, industry leaders, influencers, dignitaries and media representatives.

Speaking about the event, Barkha Abhishek Nangia, Founder and Director, said: "Mrs. World International is more than a pageant; it is a global celebration of women who continue to inspire through their achievements, resilience and commitment to making a difference. This platform brings together extraordinary women from diverse backgrounds and cultures, creating meaningful connections that transcend borders. We were delighted to welcome participants and guests from around the world to India for this remarkable celebration." The Winners - Mrs. World International 2026 (Season 4) Charming Mrs. World International 2026 - Winner: Mrs. Samiksha Choudhary - 1st Runner-up: Mrs. Pankhuri Srivastava - 2nd Runner-up: Mrs. Mehar Misra

Ravishing Mrs. World International 2026 - Winner: Wg Cdr Priti Ojha (Retd) - 1st Runner-up: Mrs. Priyanka Singh - 2nd Runner-up: Mrs. Amarjot Kaur Boparai Global Titles - Mrs. World Pride 2026: Mrs. Jyoti Ahlawat - Mrs. World Harmony 2026: Mrs. Shradha Sharma - Mrs. World Peace 2026: Mrs. Priyanka Parmar - Mrs. World Unity 2026: Mrs. Hira Sadiya Among the evening's winners was Wg Cdr Priti Ojha (Retd), whose distinguished service in the Indian Air Force and continued leadership exemplify the spirit of resilience, excellence and purpose celebrated by Mrs. World International. Whereas Second evening's winner Samiksha Choudhary represents poise, excellence, and modern womanhood. Her journey inspires women to embrace their dreams with confidence and courage

The Grand Finale was evaluated by a distinguished jury comprising Namrata Senani Garg, Akassh K. Agarwal,Nazia Khan, Yasmin Mistry, Lataa Seberwal, Manjari Fadnnis and Monika Nangia, whose collective expertise and experience lent credibility and prestige to the competition. The crowning ceremony was made even more memorable as Mrs. World International 2025 Mrs. Nazia Khan was joined by Mrs. Saloni Malhotra in crowning the new titleholder. Adding to the grandeur of the evening, the Grand Finale featured captivating stage presentations and world-class production, with show direction and choreography by Shie Lobo. The performances seamlessly blended elegance, confidence and cultural expression, creating a spectacular showcase that celebrated the spirit of womanhood and left the audience enthralled.

Mrs. World International 2026 was supported by esteemed partners including Eleven Eleven Cosmetics as the Cosmetic Partner, Bling Ping Motion Pictures as the Silver Screen Partner, Monica Khattar Makeovers as the Make-up Expert, Shubhashini Ornamentals as the Jewellery Partner, Physiovits as the Health & Supplement Partner, Jiana International Beauty & Fashion Institute (JIBFI) as the Hair & Make-up Partner, and gifting partners 9am Pure and Fuschia Vegan Handmade Skincare. Their valuable support contributed significantly to making the event a grand celebration of elegance, empowerment and excellence. Mrs. World International celebrated the extraordinary journeys of women who balanced multiple roles as professionals, entrepreneurs, mothers, leaders, changemakers and community contributors. Each finalist brought a unique story of perseverance, resilience and personal growth, having overcome challenges, broken barriers and pursued their aspirations with determination. Their presence on the global stage stood as a testament to the evolving role of women in society and served as an inspiration to countless others who continue to redefine success on their own terms.

Over the years, Mrs. World International has evolved into a platform that champions women's empowerment, leadership and personal transformation. By providing a global stage for accomplished women, the organization continues to encourage participants to embrace their individuality, celebrate their journeys, and serve as role models within their communities. The 2026 Grand Finale was an evening of glamour, inspiration and world-class production, reflecting the spirit of modern womanhood while fostering international friendship and cultural exchange. As finalists took their final walk toward the crown, the event stood as a tribute to women who lead with confidence, inspire with purpose, and redefine success on their own terms.

About Mrs. World International Mrs. World International is a global platform dedicated to celebrating accomplished married women who exemplify leadership, confidence, social impact and cultural pride. The pageant provides participants with opportunities to showcase their achievements, advocate for meaningful causes, and inspire audiences worldwide through their personal and professional journeys. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)