"Mrs. World International" opens its auditions for the next edition of the beauty pageant

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/TPT): Having organized many beauty pageant competitions like Mrs. India - Pride of Nation, Mrs. Delhi NCR, Ms. India Curvy - The Plus Size Show, Mrs. Punjab Pride of Nation, Glamour Gurgaon founded by Barkha Nangia is all set to launch its second edition of Mrs. World International, a beauty pageant for married women.

The organization has recently opened its registrations and the auditions would be held in India and abroad. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dubai, London, New York, and Melbourne will witness the auditions. The registration for the pageant will close in February.

Talking about launching the next edition of the beauty pageant for married women, Barkha Nangia says, "I have launched this pageant to introduce a plethora of opportunities for married women. I believe that nothing could stop you from reaching new heights and setting new milestones if you are passionate about it. Age is just a number, what counts is your efforts and your approach towards your goals. There is no doubt that women have the power to change the world. With their strong personality and committed efforts, women are carving their excellence in the professional world. The beauty pageant 'Mrs. World International' is working towards praising the efforts of women who are going beyond and doing extraordinary things to make a difference in the world. As a CSR initiative, we work to bring awareness about Breast Cancer among females and annually organize camps & free medical check-ups for the underprivileged section of society."

Mrs. World International celebrates the success of women and provides them with the platform to demonstrate their talent and beauty to the world. Being a one-of-a-kind event the beauty pageant allows aspirational women to take the leap and gain global fame. The competition empowers women from all walks of life to stand boldly on a worldwide scale. Mrs. World International's mission is to motivate and inspire millions of married women to think big and manifest higher goals.

