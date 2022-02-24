"Mrs. World International" opens its auditions for the next edition of the beauty pageant

You would like to read
- Grand finale of India's biggest beauty pageant forever Miss and Mrs India, will be organized in Pink City, Jaipur
- Season 4 of Mrs India Pride of Nation 2021 ends with fanfare in esteemed presence of Barkha Nangia, Director, Glamour Gurgaon
- Mrs Universal Queen 2021: Model Bharti Monga wins the title to become the first-ever Indian to win the beauty pageant
- Alpaa Shah crowned winner of Mrs. India Queen of Substance Pageant, 2021
- Tiska Miss and Mrs India Season 2 organised with a grand success at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Gurgaon
New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/TPT): Having organized many beauty pageant competitions like Mrs. India - Pride of Nation, Mrs. Delhi NCR, Ms. India Curvy - The Plus Size Show, Mrs. Punjab Pride of Nation, Glamour Gurgaon founded by Barkha Nangia is all set to launch its second edition of Mrs. World International, a beauty pageant for married women.
The organization has recently opened its registrations and the auditions would be held in India and abroad. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dubai, London, New York, and Melbourne will witness the auditions. The registration for the pageant will close in February.
Talking about launching the next edition of the beauty pageant for married women, Barkha Nangia says, "I have launched this pageant to introduce a plethora of opportunities for married women. I believe that nothing could stop you from reaching new heights and setting new milestones if you are passionate about it. Age is just a number, what counts is your efforts and your approach towards your goals. There is no doubt that women have the power to change the world. With their strong personality and committed efforts, women are carving their excellence in the professional world. The beauty pageant 'Mrs. World International' is working towards praising the efforts of women who are going beyond and doing extraordinary things to make a difference in the world. As a CSR initiative, we work to bring awareness about Breast Cancer among females and annually organize camps & free medical check-ups for the underprivileged section of society."
Mrs. World International celebrates the success of women and provides them with the platform to demonstrate their talent and beauty to the world. Being a one-of-a-kind event the beauty pageant allows aspirational women to take the leap and gain global fame. The competition empowers women from all walks of life to stand boldly on a worldwide scale. Mrs. World International's mission is to motivate and inspire millions of married women to think big and manifest higher goals.
This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor