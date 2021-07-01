MSI becomes the 1st laptop brand to launch 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H series with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 graphics processors in India

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): MSI, a world leading gaming brand announced the launch and availability of its new lineup of gaming laptops equipped with 11th Gen Intel® H series processors up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU, which will enhance the overall performance with up to 30 per cent.
MSI introduces exclusive features like 'Discrete Graphics Mode' to improve graphics performance and ultrafast panels with up to FHD 360Hz and QHD 240Hz refresh rate. The new laptops continue MSI's trend of producing top-tier, powerful machines with aesthetic touches that enhance user experience and unleash the inner gamer spirits.
Starting from Rs 2,07,990/- and going up to Rs 3,91,990/-, the GE and GS series respectively is available in India on MSI brand stores and authorized sellers.
Commenting on the announcement, Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said, "MSI has always showcased innovative features and cutting-edge technology when it comes to their laptops. Time and again, MSI has launched products that are packed with powerful features empowering gamers to have the best user experience. With the steady rise in gaming in the past few months, we are extremely excited to announce the launch and availability of GE and GS series in India. With a host of features like RTX30 for most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features along with 360Hz ultra high refresh rate for world's fastest gaming display, we are hopeful our consumers will have an amazing experience."
Ultimate Powerhouse - GE76/66 Raider
MSI's new line up of gaming laptops begins with upgrades to the powerful GE Raider series of laptops. Equipped with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 Processor, with 8-core and up to 5.0GHZ dual core turbo frequency, the GE76 and GE66 Raider maximizes efficiency in gameplay, multi-task work and productivity. With state-of-the-art Intel turbo boost max technology 3.0, it brings massive frequency boost on your fastest cores for more flexibility to get the best from your processor. It also features MSI's new mystic light with 16.8 million colors which creates the alluring sci-fi ambience.
Sleek & Sophisticated - GS66 Stealth
The GS66 is equipped with the largest battery of 99.9 WHR, taking the performance up by manifolds. Dynaudio speakers enhance the music listening experience. The GS Stealth series is the ideal portable gaming and working partner. It also supports triple fans with worlds thinnest 0.1MM fan blade with 7 heat pipes.
