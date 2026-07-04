NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 4: MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, today announced its participation in the Flipkart GOAT Sale, running from 2nd to 9th July 2026. During the sale window, shoppers on Flipkart can access special pricing on a curated line-up of MSI gaming and productivity laptops, ranging from high-performance gaming machines to slim everyday laptops built for work, study, and business. Alongside the online sale, MSI is also running a parallel set of offers across its offline retail network through July, offering extended warranty coverage and flexible EMI plans. Commenting on the campaign, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI India, said, "India represents one of the fastest-evolving PC markets globally, with a growing community of gamers, creators, students, and professionals driving demand for powerful, future-ready computing solutions. At MSI, we continue to invest in expanding our presence through product innovation and strong channel partnerships that bring us closer to consumers. The Flipkart GOAT Sale is an important part of that strategy, enabling us to make our latest gaming and productivity portfolio more accessible while delivering greater value to customers across the country."

For more on the offers, please visit: msi.gm/S4236E35 MSI's Line-Up for the Sale Gaming Laptops - Crosshair 16 HX AI D2XWGKG -- Dedicated for developers and content creators - Katana 15 B13UDXK -- A balanced pick for students and everyday gamers - Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK -- Built for young gamers who want style and AI-ready performance - Katana A15 AI B8VE -- An accessible AMD-powered gaming option for budget-conscious buyers Productivity & Business Laptops - Modern 15 B13M (Star Blue) -- A dependable everyday laptop for students and office use - Modern 14 C7M (Urban Silver) -- A compact AMD-powered option for on-the-go professionals - Commercial 14 H A13MG vPro -- Engineered for enterprise and business environments

- Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VFG -- A premium creative and professional workstation laptop Gaming Laptops on the GOAT Sale Crosshair 16 HX AI D2XWGKG The Crosshair 16 HX AI D2XWGKG anchors the gaming line-up as MSI's flagship pick for this sale, built for gamers and creators who want the most capable machine on offer for demanding titles and heavy creative workloads. It represents the top of the GOAT Sale selection for shoppers unwilling to compromise on performance. Key Features: - Intel Core™ Ultra 7 255HX processor - NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU, GDDR7 8GB - 8GBx2 DDR5 / 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD - 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-Level display

- 24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard - Comes with carry bag Katana 15 B13UDXK The Katana 15 B13UDXK is positioned as a dependable, accessible gaming laptop for students and gamers who want strong everyday gaming performance without stretching their budget. It continues MSI's Katana series tradition of offering a practical entry point into gaming-grade hardware. Key Features: - Intel Core i5-13420H processor - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU - 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD - 15.6-inch FHD display at 144Hz Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK The Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK brings MSI's distinctive Cyborg design identity to the GOAT Sale, appealing to gamers who want a laptop that looks as bold as it performs. It's aimed at students and young gamers who care about standing out as much as keeping up with their games.

Key Features: - Intel Core Ultra 7 processor - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU - 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD - Signature MSI Cyborg design aesthetic - AI-capable platform for AI-assisted applications Katana A15 AI B8VE The Katana A15 AI B8VE rounds out MSI's gaming selection for the GOAT Sale, offering shoppers another accessible entry point into the Katana series alongside the Katana 15 B13UDXK. It gives gamers an additional configuration to choose from within the same trusted line. Key Features: - AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU - 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD - 15.6-inch FHD display at 144Hz Productivity & Business Laptops on the GOAT Sale

Modern 15 B13M (Star Blue) The Modern 15 B13M in Star Blue is positioned as an everyday productivity laptop for students and professionals who need a dependable machine for study, assignments, and office tasks. Its Star Blue finish gives it a distinct look within MSI's Modern series. Key Features: - Intel Core i7-1355U processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics - 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD - 15-inch FHD display - Lightweight everyday productivity design - Star Blue colourway Modern 14 C7M (Urban Silver) The Modern 14 C7M in Urban Silver offers a more compact alternative within MSI's Modern series, suited to users who prioritise portability for daily carry between classes or meetings. It rounds out the Modern line-up alongside the 15-inch option in this sale.

Key Features: - AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor with AMD Radeon Graphics - 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD - 14-inch FHD display - Compact and portable form factor - Urban Silver colourway Commercial 14 H A13MG vPro The Commercial 14 H A13MG vPro is aimed squarely at business users and professionals who need a laptop built for office and enterprise environments. It brings MSI's commercial-grade line into the GOAT Sale for buyers who prioritise reliability for work over gaming features. Key Features: - Intel Core™ i5-13500H processor with Intel vPro platform - Intel Iris Xe Graphics - 8GBx2 DDR5 / 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD - 14" 16:10 FHD+ (1920x1200), IPS-Level display

- Enterprise-ready build with 3-Year Onsite Warranty Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VFG The Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VFG represents the premium end of MSI's productivity line-up in this sale, aimed at professionals and creators who want a high-end laptop from the Prestige series for demanding work and creative tasks. Key Features: - Intel Core™ Ultra 7 155H processor - NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU - 32GB LPDDR5 / 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD - 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 100% DCI-P3, IPS-Level display - Premium Prestige build and design finish - Comes with MSI Laptop Bag Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VEG The Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VEG offers another configuration within the Prestige 16 AI Studio line, giving shoppers a choice alongside the B1VFG variant under the same premium design. It extends MSI's Prestige series presence in the GOAT Sale for buyers comparing options within the same family.

Key Features: - Intel Core™ Ultra 7 155H processor - NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU - 32GB LPDDR5 / 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD '- 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 100% DCI-P3, IPS-Level display - Premium Prestige build and design finish - Comes with MSI Laptop Bag Frequently Asked Questions Q: Is the MSI Crosshair 16 HX AI good for AI workloads? A: Yes. With an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with GDDR7 8GB, the Crosshair 16 HX AI is capable of handling AI-assisted coding, local inference workloads, image generation, and AI-enhanced creative applications. Q: Is the MSI Katana 15 B13UDXK suitable for everyday use and gaming?

A: Yes. The Katana 15 B13UDXK balances gaming capability with everyday productivity, making it suitable for study, entertainment, and casual content creation. Q: How does the Katana A15 AI B8VE-418IN differ from the Katana 15 B13UDXK-2401IN? A: The Katana A15 AI B8VE-418IN is AMD-powered, running on an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with an RTX 4050 GDDR6 6GB GPU, while the Katana 15 B13UDXK-2401IN runs on an Intel Core i5-13420H with an RTX 3050 GDDR6 6GB GPU. Both offer accessible gaming performance; the choice comes down to platform preference and budget. Amazon Offers On Amazon, the GOAT Sale line-up spans five MSI laptops at discounted prices, from the premium Stealth 14 AI Studio at INR 1,79,990 down to the budget-friendly Cyborg 15 at INR 72,990, with the Sword 16 HX, Thin 15, and Katana A15 AI rounding out the mid-range options.

Flipkart Offers On Flipkart, shoppers can choose from nine MSI models across gaming and productivity categories, led by the flagship Crosshair 16 HX AI at INR 1,89,990 and anchored at the value end by the Modern 14 at INR 48,990, with the Katana, Cyborg, Commercial, and two Prestige 16 AI Studio variants filling out the range in between. Offline Channel Offers (Program Period: 1st - 31st July 2026 | Channel: All Physical Authorized Resellers) MSI is also running a separate set of offers across its offline retail network through the month of July, giving customers who prefer to shop in-store access to extended warranty coverage and flexible financing options.

1-Year Free Warranty Extension (worth INR 4,999) Customers purchasing any MSI laptop from eligible offline channels will be eligible for a 1-year free warranty extension. - Program Period: 1st to 31st July 2026 - Eligible Models: All MSI laptops purchased from eligible channels - Eligible Channels: All physical authorized resellers (e-tailers are excluded) EMI Offers - Flexible EMI plans are available to make in-store purchases more accessible. '- Program Period: 1st to 31st July 2026 - Up to 24-month EMI offer with Pinelabs - Up to 18-month EMI offer with Bajaj Finance Across MSI's offline retail network, a broader set of fourteen laptop configurations is on offer through July, spanning everything from the Modern 14 at INR 69,990 to the flagship Raider 18 HX at INR 3,99,990, with multiple Katana, Cyborg, Thin, Prestige, and Modern variants available at various price points in between, alongside the warranty and EMI benefits described above.

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