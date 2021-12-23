MSI launches Creator Z16 powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 graphics processors in India

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): MSI, a leading gaming brand strengthens its content creation line-up with the launch of Creator Z16 laptops recently in India equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core i9 and i7 processors with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 graphics.
This new series of Creator laptops boast's a 16:10 display with thin bezels inspired by the Golden Ratio for better viewing angles and increased productivity. The latest model comes in i7 & i9 variants at INR 2,40,990/- & INR 2,57,990/- respectively and are available across MSI brand stores, authorized sellers and Flipkart.
With World's 1st MiniLED Keyboard Laptop mini LED backlit keyboard, the Creator Z16 illuminates lightly dim spaces and helps you accomplish tasks with ease. In addition, the laptop features personalized per-key RGB backlight by Steel Series Engine. Also, it comes with factory-calibrated Delta-E & lt; 2 out of the box accuracy, and True Color Technology post the color gamut supporting the needs of designers and creators. Not only this, these models are equipped with touchscreen for intuitive interactions to make work seamless under every circumstance.
With its people-centric design philosophy, the Creator Z16 combines rounded and fluid form with sleek edges, merging both postmodernism designs on its appearance. It is available in a unique 'Lunar gray' colour and carries a stylish CNC body leading you to new horizons where 'Technology meets 'Aesthetics'. This new series of Creator laptops boast's a 16:10 display with thin bezels inspired by the Golden Ratio with innovative technology for better viewing angles and increased productivity.
Commenting on the announcement, Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said "We at MSI have always taken pride in bringing forth a seamless experience for our consumers who are always on the lookout for the best in technology. Our latest product is an amalgamation of Tech & Aesthetics which is the perfect addition to our power packed line up of creator series laptops. It reflects great design and is equipped with the latest tech innovations such as the world's thinnest fan blade design that cater to the evolving needs of our audience in the Indian market. We look forward to introducing more performance driven products and take our brand experience to next level with each product offering."
