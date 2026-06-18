NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 18: MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, today announced its June Promotion 2026 campaign, bringing a host of exclusive channel-led offers designed to make premium computing more accessible for students, gamers, and young professionals. Running from 13th June to 30th June 2026 for offline channels, the campaign delivers enhanced value through extended warranty benefits, flexible financing options, and bundled accessory offers across all MSI Physical Authorised Resellers, including Croma and Vijay Sales. Online promotions on Flipkart will run exclusively from 20th June to 26th June 2026.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI India said, "With our June Promotion 2026 initiative, we remain committed to empowering students, gamers, and young professionals with access to cutting-edge technology at greater value. By combining extended warranty coverage, flexible financing through trusted EMI partners, and practical bundled accessories, we are reinforcing MSI's promise of delivering a comprehensive and trustworthy ownership experience across our retail and online network."