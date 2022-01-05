MSU students join the Satyagraha against pollution movement led by Surat's Greenman Viral Desai as 'environmental fighters'

You would like to read
Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 5 (ANI/PNN): Hundreds of students from Gujarat's oldest university, the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) in Vadodara, have pledged to participate as "environmental fighters" in Surat's Greenman, Viral Desai's "Satyagraha against pollution" movement to protect the environment and address the state's climate change problem.
Viral Desai, a textile businessman, and environmentalist was invited as the chief guest at the MSU Department of Geography's 'Bhoomi Fest.' Thousands of students from MSU's numerous departments participated in several exciting inter-university competitions.
Desai addressed a large crowd of students at the MSU in Vadodara, urging them to join his 'Satyagraha against pollution' campaign and become 'environmental fighters.' His clarion call was favourably welcomed by the students, with hundreds of them stepping forward to join the effort.
"The pupils were given in-depth information on how they may contribute their part to environmental conservation as individuals," Desai said. "I am optimistic that MS University students will carry the torch for my campaign and take concrete actions to protect the environment."
Head of the Department of Geography, MSU, Dr. Bindu Bhatt, ensured that the students of MSU will become the environmental fighters to protect the environment and work diligently towards the climate change issue.
The students of MSU were made to take an oath for environmental protection and were made 'environmental fighters' and that trees were planted to commemorate the occasion.
