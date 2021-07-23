Much awaited thriller Tandoor, Co-produced by Chandni Soni to stream on MX player Originals

You would like to read
- Embassy Group makes strategic investment in Pi Labs Fund 3
- CityTadka: Platform to explore the unexplored of the city by Young Entrepreneurs Vishvesh Sanghavi and Shaival Desai
- Greenman Viral Desai to stage Satyagraha against Environment Pollution as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav
- Dinesh Desai makes us believe in the concept of humanity by helping the needy people amidst the second wave of COVID-19
- Concept Investwell Private Limited - A company that helps Investors in Investing 'WELL'
New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI/ThePRTree): Ullu Originals is all set to launch the much awaited thriller Tandoor on the 23rd July, 2021. It will also stream on MX Player Originals.
The series has been co-produced by Chandni Soni who also produced Nikitin Dheer starrer Raktanchal.
Recently, at the press conference the producer was overwhelmed with all the response that she got from the industry delegates. Lead actors Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virwani were present there too.
The series revolves around a murder mystery with all the dramatic ups and downs that will glue viewers to their screens. Ever since the release of it's trailer, Chandni has been absolute optimistic about this project. And when the media too showered their love on the producer for this amazing project, she felt soothing. Tandoor is directed by Nivedita Basu. Soni has a creative eye and owing to the powerful canvas of Tandoor's script, she had given her nod for it".
Chandni says, "This is a project so dear to me. And when people say positive things about it, the feeling is serene. I'm glad in such a tough time, we are able to give it a proper launch and entertain people. Thanking everyone who has been a support in this wonderful journey. Can't wait to hearing from the audience."
Chandni's next project induces season 2 of Raktanchal. We wish her much luck and success ahead.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor