Much awaited Zaid Khan and Sonal Monterio's Banaras's first poster unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/PNN): The makers of Banaras have unveiled the much-awaited poster of the film.
Zaid Khan and Sonal Monterio are pairing up for Jayathirtha's Banaras. In the poster of the film Banaras, they both appear to be magical.
With its picturesque locations like its ghats, temples, River Ganga and boat rides, the poster beautifully presented Banaras on it. Zaid and Sonal look magnificent in their ivory-gold outfits, which contrast beautifully with the poster's warm colours.
Jayathirtha is the director of the film. The film will be released in five different languages, namely, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telegu and Malayalam. First of its kind, a debut film will be released in five different languages. The film will be released next year in February.
Banaras is a Mysterious love story film that explains the beauty, Rich heritage, Culture of Banaras.
Produced under the production of NK Productions house, Banaras is produced by Tilakraj Ballal, co-produced by Muzammil Ahmad Khan, story, screenplay and directed by Jayathirtha.
B Ajaneesh Loknath has given the music, cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurty and choreography by Jayathirtha and A Harsh. The film will be shot in Varanasi, Bangalore, Mysore and Goa.Zaid Khan and Sonal Monterio are the protagonist. Sujay Shastry, Devaraj, Achyuth Kumar and Barkath Ali are in the various roles.
On the poster release, Zaid Khan said, Banaras is a special film for me. The love story between Siddharth and Dani and the picturesque location of Banaras will glue the audience to their seats. I got the opportunity to explore the hidden gems of this city, and I am overwhelmed by its beauty and richness. I really want to thank my director and producers for having me on board.
On the poster release of Banaras, the leading lady Sonal Monterio quoted, "in this film how the love story of Siddharth and Dani grows while exploring the city is very special and the director Jayathirtha has shown each and every aspect of the story gracefully. On working with debutant Zaid Khan, she said he is indeed a great actor. Being a debutant actor, he has picked up the character of Siddharth immediately. I am looking forward to the release of the film
Producer Tilakraj Ballal quoted the film Banaras has all the essence of love, drama and picturesque locations. The director Jayathirtha has given his best. The debutant actor Zaid Khan and gorgeous Sonal Monterio are apt for the character, and they have done justice to it.
Banaras (Motion Poster): (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdAx6Hrjtlg)
