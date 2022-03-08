"Mujhe Udna Hai", a gospel song that speaks about breaking the bias and gender equality to release on Women's Day

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/PNN): March 8 marks International Women's Day. Women are the epitome of strength, love, sacrifice, and courage. The role of women has now changed for the better. They are now self-sufficient, educated and independent. 'Mujhe Udna Hai' (I want to fly) talks about their patience, courage and determination.
'Mujhe Udna Hai' is a mesmerising gospel song in the Glorify Christ 7 series, which will be released on March 8, on the occasion of International Women's Day. It is composed, penned, music by Gospel Maestro Dr Amit Kamle and beautifully rendered by renowned playback singer, Rekha Bhardwaj.
"Our song Mujhe Udna Hai, speaks about women's patience, her burdens, difficulties in expressing her hardships, grief, her responsibilities. It also celebrates her achievements, her cry for equality and her faith to walk, grow, fly and live in Jesus. It is a groundbreaking gospel song on women's empowerment. Such songs are a need of today for a better tomorrow. We must create a world free of bias and discrimination for women, a world which realizes her feelings, values and celebrates her life", says Dr Amit Kamle.
Dr Amit Kamle wears many hats - that of a Doctor, Entrepreneur, Educationist, Consultant, Philanthropist, Globetrotter, Guide, Creative Director, Scenarist, Music Producer, Composer, Lyricist, and Music Director. And yet his root mission is to create gospel music that benefits communities from across the globe.
He and his wife Pornima Kamle have set for themselves and created music that appreciates and glorifies Christ through their music series. Gospel songs that are made through the Glorify Christ series are made in over 12 Indian regional languages and other International languages.
Glorify Christ, since its inception in 2016, under the umbrella of A.K. International Tourism, has created over several gospel songs in languages that range across Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Assamese, Khasi, Nagamese, and even in Hebrew. Glorify Christ is a not-for-profit venture by A K International Tourism, which specializes in organizing Holy land Tours across Israel, Jordan, and Egypt.
'Mujhe Udna Hai' an A. K. International Tourism production song releases on March 8, International Women's Day, worldwide on (https://www.youtube.com/akinternationaltourism)
