Mukul Vikram debuts with Wrong Leela, a film on the chaos of social media

You would like to read
- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts debut in Rajasthan's capital with Leela Palace Jaipur
- Screenwriter Duo Siddharth-Garima of Ram Leela & Toilet-Ek Prem Katha Fame Present the Musical Teaser for their Feature Film "Dukaan"
- Vikram Montrose, Redbay Productions release new song 'Yaara Re' featuring Turaab Khan
- Minfy Tech announces their new CEO Vikram Manchanda - A born in the cloud company
- Wisdom Capital Proves Financial Pundits Wrong As Volumes Decline Over 28% In Markets: Raises concerns over SEBI Circular
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Debutant Director Mukul Vikram's film "Wrong Leela" is all about a chaos in the maximum city Mumbai. A real glimpse of the struggles of our protagonist in the entertainment business in the city, is peppered with humour, madness & chaos all in one. Here is a short synopsis of the film.
A struggling actor (Neil) is just thrown out of the house due to non-payment of rent. Neil gives Rs. 60k to a Casting Coordinator Chandan to live with him, in his house. There is another flat mate (Tiwari) living in the same apartment who has installed CCTV cameras in the entire apartment even in their bedroom and is an extremely finical individual.
Neil starts working in Chandan's casting office and after a few days, he realizes that Chandan has not paid rent at both the places. Now they have to vacate the office and the apartment. He, with his editor friend Ballu, hacks all the cameras in the apartment. Neil starts creating some unavoidable situations in the house which turns out to be very funny and start uploading the CCTV footage onto a YouTube channel. After this they all make Chandan's life a living hell. As the videos go viral, what ensues is a crazy watch.
Producer under the banner of A. Vidya K.R. Productions, Produced by B L Batra, Directed by Mukul Vikram, this film is a fun ride for the young generation and soon to be premiered on an OTT platform.
Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/A-Vidya-K-R-Productions-118737232854134)
YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE5wVBpk2Ud4ZJBcjubMcmA)
Founded by B L Batra, the production house was incepted 4 years ago, with a vision to produce content for every age group. The very first project "Pagli", a short film, received many awards at various national and international film festivals. Wrong Leela is the 2nd release and a few more projects are in the pipeline for 2021-2022.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor