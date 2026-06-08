PNN Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 8: Mulberry Grove, Gurugram's newest play-based learning and exploration space for children aged 0 to 6 years, officially welcomed families for its exclusive preview launch this weekend. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with parents describing the space as a refreshing alternative to conventional play areas and highly structured early years programs. Purposefully designed for children in their most formative years, Mulberry Grove offers a calm, nurturing, and thoughtfully curated environment where play, exploration, creativity, and community come together under one roof. Families attending the preview experienced a space that celebrates childhood through sensory-rich, hands-on, and child-led experiences. One of the most loved highlights was the outdoor nature and mud exploration area, where children engaged in muddy kitchen play, herb-based sensory activities, mud painting, and a variety of experiences inspired by the Reggio Emilia philosophy. Children explored textures, sounds, scents, and natural materials in ways that encouraged curiosity, confidence, and independent discovery.

Inside, children immersed themselves in a wide range of open-ended experiences including muddy kitchen, foam play, clay and pottery exploration, storytelling, art invitations, LEGO building, ice play, and sensory activities designed to support creativity, problem-solving, self-expression, and fine motor development. What stood out to many families was the intentionality behind every aspect of the environment. From child-sized furniture and natural materials to calming colours, soft lighting, and thoughtfully designed play stations, every detail has been curated with the developmental needs of young children in mind. Parents particularly appreciated that Mulberry Grove is not simply another play area, nor is it a rigid early learning program. Instead, it offers a balanced approach that combines meaningful play, developmental support, community connection, and flexibility, something many families feel is missing in today's early childhood landscape.

A key point of interest was Mulberry Grove's specialised morning programs. Snuggle Bugs, designed for babies aged 6 to 18 months and their caregivers, focuses on sensory exploration, bonding, movement, and early developmental experiences. Busy Beetles, for children aged 18 months to 3.5 years, offers a play-based learning experience rooted in exploration, creativity, and independence. Unlike traditional year-long commitments, families can choose flexible three-day or five-day schedules, allowing parents, grandparents, or caregivers to participate based on what works best for their family. Many parents shared that this flexibility was one of the most appealing aspects of the offering, recognising the realities and demands of modern parenthood.

At the heart of Mulberry Grove is founder Tanya Joshi Nijhawan, an early childhood expert with over 15 years of experience in the field. Unlike many centres where founders remain behind the scenes, Tanya is actively involved in the day-to-day experiences at Mulberry Grove, personally leading sessions, interacting with children and families, and helping shape the programs. Her expertise and hands-on involvement ensure that every experience remains developmentally appropriate, meaningful, and rooted in best practices in early childhood education. Looking ahead, Mulberry Grove will also offer a range of afternoon and after-school enrichment programs for children aged 4 to 6 years, including classical music, movement and dance, instruments, pottery, STEM exploration, sports, sensory experiences, and creative arts.

One of the centre's most distinctive offerings is Cultural Canvas, a unique program that introduces young children to cultures, traditions, art forms, and experiences from around the world through immersive, hands-on learning opportunities. Parents were equally appreciative of the practical conveniences thoughtfully integrated into the centre, including ample parking, easy accessibility, dedicated diaper-changing facilities, high standards of hygiene, comfortable seating areas, and weekend access for families. Adding to the experience was a carefully curated cafe menu, providing opportunities for caregivers to relax, connect, and build community while children engage in meaningful play. Mulberry Grove will also offer flexible walk-in play sessions seven days a week, workshops, birthday experiences, family events, and seasonal programs, creating a space that families can return to throughout their child's early years.

Following an exceptionally successful launch, Mulberry Grove is now open and welcoming families to experience a space where children can play with purpose, explore with confidence, and learn naturally through wonder, curiosity, and connection. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)