Multi starrer film Phas Gaye Yaaro by Rupesh D Gohil is all set for a grand release by Rajshri Productions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI/PNN): Phas Gaye Yaaro, directed by debutant director Yusuf Surti is a Horror Comedy film. The film's speciality is that it's a multi starrer film and has actors from different language film industries.

The film stars well known Hyderabadi Comedy actor Mast Ali who is popularly known as Saleem Pheku, and Aziz Naser in the lead role. This is also their comeback film after a gap of many years.

The film also stars Scott B Knox, Elena Tuteja, Nimesh Diliprai, Nazia Khan and Reshma Bari.

Due to the current COVID situation all across the world, many big films of the South industry have been postponed, and this has paved the way for small budget and content-driven films. A bigger opportunity has arisen for small conceptual films, and from among them is this film Phas Gaye Yaaro.

The producer of this film, Rupesh D Gohil has made many hit films in Telugu and has built his credibility among the masses. Still, this time instead of making a Telugu film he decided to make a Hyderabadi film and the thought process behind this has been that for many years a Hyderabadi film for the audience of Nizam hasn't been made. After a gap of many years, this film is coming for them.

Produced jointly by Rupesh D Gohil under his banner RDG Productions and Dhananjay Masoom under his banner Gaonwala Conceptz Studiioz, the film is produced in association with M Vijaylaxmi under her banner P.K. Pictures and Om Prakash Bhatt under his banner Purple Bull Entertainment and co- produced by Sonu Gupta under his banner Tanvi Productions.

The film is written and directed by Yusuf Surti and is all set for a Pan India release keeping the COVID situation in mind.

The film will be released and distributed by Rajshri Productions first in Nizam, and then once the COVID situation settles down, it will be released Pan India.

