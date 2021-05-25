Multidisciplinary leaders join the advisory board of Great Manager Institute

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Manager Institute, the Mumbai-headquartered company focused on cracking the code of people management, announces the formation of its new advisory board.

Great Manager Institute has inducted leaders from various disciplines into its board with an aim to expand its technology-driven people manager coaching business.

Guru Bhat, VP of Customer Success at Paypal, Dibyendra Nath Mukerjea, popularly known as Bonny in the media industry and Chief Executive of Digital Business at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Nandita Gurjar, former CHRO of Infosys, and Kiran Khalap, Co-founder of chlorophyll (Brand Consultancy), joined the current board of Advisors that also includes Bala Malladi, CEO of ACT, and Prasenjit Bhattacharya, Co-founder of Great Manager Institute and Director of Great Place to Work India.

The company, founded by Bhattacharya, Ashwin Srivastava and Dalreen Patrao, has previously received investments from Malladi, Srikanth Karra, CHRO of Mphasis, and Ramesh Shankar, a veteran HR professional and author, previously the HR head of Siemens.

"We were seeking expertise in the fields of cultural transformation and people management, customer success, scalable technology, consumer analytics, branding, and community building. We were able to grow our business by around 3 times despite the crisis of COVID-19. We believe we are in the right place to expand significantly, with a focus on end consumers of our products and services, the people managers. With such focus, we needed experts who believe in our core vision of creating a world where every individual gets an opportunity to work with great people managers," says Neelima Gulavani, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, regarding the reason behind the choice of these leaders.

Bhat has had excellent experience providing senior managerial and technical leadership to large enterprise software product development and architecture teams, while Khalap has been a bestselling author, TEDx speaker, and has served as the Chairman of ACSAC (Awareness and Communication Strategy Advisory Council), a committee set up by UIDAI, that created the strategy for Aadhar and chose its identity in 2010.

Gurjar has been an Independent Director at various organizations like Birlasoft, Sai Life Sciences, and Galaxy Surfactants and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, while being in leadership and advisory positions for various companies, focused on her strength of people management. Bonny is a well-known name in the media circles having previously been the founding Editor of Fortune India, and President, ABP Digital, where he built the digital business of ABP across multiple brands.

"These leaders add complementary values to Great Manager Institute, besides providing us with the right overall guidance to strategically plan our growth. We are hoping to establish ourselves as one of the first companies in the world to use new age technologies to create a sustainable positive impact in people management abilities of individuals and companies," adds Gulavani.

Great Manager Institute has recently been in the news for its publication of India's top 100 (https://app.greatmanagerinstitute.com) Great People Managers list, which is widely considered to be the benchmark honour for people management, and honors both (https://www.greatmanagerinstitute.com/great-people-manager-study-registration-and-agreement) companies with great people managers and individual managers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)