NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: The West Region of the Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA) successfully celebrated the 11th edition of Global Exhibitions Day (GED) 2026 on 3rd June 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, bringing together exhibition organizers, venue operators, service providers, exhibitors, industry associations and stakeholders to recognize and celebrate the transformative impact of exhibitions on economic growth, trade, innovation and business development. Held under the global theme "Exhibitions Drive Opportunities," the celebrations formed part of IEIA's integrated national initiative connecting Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata through a first-of-its-kind 'Mashaal Relay,' symbolizing the exhibition industry's enduring role in creating opportunities, fostering collaboration and driving national progress.

The event highlighted the exhibition sector's significant contribution to India's economy through business generation, investment attraction, knowledge exchange, market access, employment creation and industry development. The gathering also underscored the industry's growing role in positioning India as a preferred destination for international exhibitions, conventions and business events. Global Exhibitions Day, an initiative of UFI, the global association of the exhibition industry, is celebrated worldwide to recognize the impact of exhibitions and business events in advancing trade, investment, innovation and sustainable development. The occasion serves as a tribute to the collective efforts of organizers, venue operators, exhibitors, service providers, visitors and industry stakeholders who contribute to the success of the exhibitions ecosystem.

Highlighting the significance of the nationwide celebrations, Satyendra Mehra, Chief Coordinator - GED 2026 Celebrations and EC Member, IEIA, said, "Global Exhibitions Day is a celebration of the opportunities, partnerships and economic impact that exhibitions create every day. The Mashaal Relay beautifully reflected the spirit of continuity, collaboration and collective progress that defines our industry. Through exhibitions, we connect businesses with markets, ideas with investments and aspirations with opportunities, creating value that extends far beyond the exhibition floor." The Mumbai celebration provided a platform for industry leaders to reflect on the sector's achievements while discussing future opportunities and challenges in an evolving global landscape. Deliberations focused on industry resilience, technological transformation, sustainability, business continuity, emerging market opportunities and strengthening India's global competitiveness in the exhibitions and events sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Boratkar, Regional Chair - West Region, IEIA, said "Mumbai continues to play a pivotal role in India's exhibition and business events ecosystem. Global Exhibitions Day is an opportunity to celebrate the tremendous economic value our industry generates through trade, innovation, investments and employment. Today's celebrations reaffirm our collective commitment to supporting India's growth journey and strengthening its position as a leading global business destination." Mukund Rao, Regional Co-Chair - West Region, IEIA, added "Exhibitions are powerful platforms that connect industries, markets and communities. Through collaboration, innovation and shared purpose, our sector continues to create meaningful opportunities for businesses while contributing significantly to economic development. Global Exhibitions Day allows us to showcase this impact and inspire future growth."

Welcoming delegates to the venue, Puneet Narula, Business Head, Jio World Convention Centre, said, "We are delighted to host this important industry celebration. India's world-class venues, combined with a dynamic exhibition ecosystem, are creating new opportunities for international engagement and business growth. Events such as Global Exhibitions Day reinforce the importance of collaboration in strengthening India's position as a preferred destination for global exhibitions and business events." As the industry commemorated 11 years of Global Exhibitions Day, stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, talent development and global competitiveness. The celebrations concluded with a strong message of unity and shared purpose, reflecting the spirit of 'One Industry. One Nation. One Mashaal. Infinite Opportunities.'

The successful observance of Global Exhibitions Day 2026 in Mumbai served as both a celebration of the industry's achievements and a reaffirmation of the critical role exhibitions continue to play in shaping the future of trade, commerce, innovation and economic development in India and across the world. About Global Exhibitions Day (GED) Global Exhibitions Day (GED) is an annual worldwide initiative led by UFI - The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry - to recognize and celebrate the significant contribution of exhibitions and business events to economic growth, trade promotion, innovation, and knowledge exchange. In India, the exhibition industry, through the Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA), actively participates in and supports the global celebrations. The initiative aims to unite the exhibition ecosystem, enhance the industry's visibility and reinforce exhibitions as one of the most powerful platforms for business networking, marketing, branding and economic development. The Indian exhibition industry joined the global observance of GED 2026 on June 3, 2026 through coordinated celebrations across major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

To know more about 'Indian Exhibition Industry Association' visit : www.ieia.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)