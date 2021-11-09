Mumbai's largest B2B fabric fair at Hotel Sahara Star on 10 and 11 January 2022

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI/PNN): With a legacy of over 140 years, Mumbai Textile Merchants' Mahajan (Estd. 1881) has organized Mumbai's largest B2B Fabric Fair on 10th & 11th January 2022 at Sapphire Banquet Hall in Hotel Sahara Star, Vile Parle (East). Hotel Sahara Star will have a dazzling display of various kinds of latest fabrics, spread over 180 stalls.
The fabrics on display in MTMM's fabric fair shall include a wide range of fabrics for formals, casuals, ethnic, kids wear, shirting, suiting, dress materials, as well as a wide range of dhotis and saris. Besides, there will be a huge range of cotton fabrics, polyester fabrics, blended fabrics, art silk fabrics and silk in a never before seen range of dyed, printed as well as with value addition. These fabrics will represent changing scenario of fashion as Mumbai is considered as Fashion Capital of the country. Mumbai is also considered as the birthplace of value-added fabrics. The Mega Fair will also display fabrics of composite mills, art silk mills, woollen mills, decentralized power loom sector, as well as fabrics made out of newly invented fibers and yarns like Bamboo, Tencel etc.
The B2B Fabric Fair will remain open free of cost to traders, garment manufacturers, retailers, fashion designers, buying agent houses, importers - exporters, brokers, tailors, boutiques and students of fashion institutes. The entry will be with registration only. The general public will not be permitted to the fair as there will be no retail sale in the Fair. A large number of traders from outstation are expected to visit the fair. A footfall of around 10,000 visitors is expected during the two days of the fair. The timings of the fair will be 9.30 AM to 7.30 PM.
Kanubhai P. Narsana, President of Mumbai Textile Merchants' Mahajan, informed that The Mahajan plans to hold 2 such fairs every year. The Mahajan Fair Committee consists of Emeritus Chairman Dhiraj Kothari, Sunil J. Majithia, Bhavesh H. Goradia, Divyesh M. Panchmatia, Anand Sarda and others.
Mumbai Textile Merchants' Mahajan mainly consists of traders of MuljiJetha Cloth Market (MJ Market) and surrounding markets, including Bhiwandi.
