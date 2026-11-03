PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Mumbai is set to experience India's diverse culinary and cultural heritage like never before with The Great Indian Feast Trail (GIFT), a three-day immersive festival celebrating the country's regional cuisines, communities, traditions and stories. Taking place from November 27-29, 2026, at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, the inaugural edition will bring together 13 immersive zones, 100+ curated kitchens, 45+ chefs and 400+ signature dishes. Going beyond a conventional food festival, GIFT will invite visitors to experience India through its flavours, people, craftsmanship and cultural traditions, bringing together experiences that span the Himalayas to the coasts, indigenous communities, heritage kitchens and lesser-explored regional food cultures.

The Great Indian Feast Trail will bring together some of India's most celebrated culinary talents under one roof, marking a first-of-its-kind gathering of leading chefs at a single festival. The line-up includes Chef Ajay Chopra, Founder and Director of Zion Hospitality and author; Chef Vicky Ratnani, celebrity chef and food connoisseur; Chef Varun Inamdar, chef, consultant, chocolatier and author; and Chef Suresh Pillai, British chef and restaurateur of Indian origin. Each chef will bring the distinctive flavours, culinary traditions and regional influences that define their expertise to the festival through curated experiences and masterclasses. For patrons, this presents a unique opportunity to explore the diverse culinary identities of India through the interpretations of some of its best-known chefs.

The Temple and Sattvic Trail, led by Gauranga Das, senior ISKCON spiritual leader, author and director of Govardhan Ecovillage, will offer visitors a unique opportunity to explore the diverse food traditions of India's temples. Bringing together 16 recipes from temples across the country, the trail will showcase the culinary heritage of temple kitchens and the traditions of devotion, culture and spirituality that shape these offerings. The Great Indian Feast Trail will bring tribal communities' cooks to the forefront, offering visitors a rare opportunity to experience authentic food traditions prepared by the very people who have preserved them across generations. In a first-of-its-kind showcase, visitors will also get to experience the culinary heritage of India's royal kitchens, with recipes and cooking traditions once associated with royal households.

"India's wealth of regional flavours and food knowledge is one of its greatest cultural assets, yet much of it remains unexplored and under-represented. The GIFT brings these diverse voices together while preserving the identity of each tradition. Mumbai is the first step towards a larger platform that can take India's food stories from local kitchens and communities to the world," says Riyaz Sayed, Co-Founder, The Great Indian Feast Trail. GIFT's 13 immersive zones will take visitors across India's diverse culinary landscapes, with each offering a distinct perspective on the country's regional and cultural heritage. The Himalayan Trail will showcase Kashmiri Wazwan by Chef Varun Inamdar, Kashmiri Pandit and Hadaki food by Akanksha/Brothers Homestay, alongside the mountain cuisines of Himachali Rasoi and Darjeeling Kitchen. The Royal and Heritage Trail will explore recipes associated with India's royal kitchens, from Rajasthan's hunting fare to the culinary traditions of Rampur, featuring Royal Repast ad the Rampur Pop-up.

Beyond the culinary showcases, the festival will feature interactive activities, live demonstrations and cultural programming that celebrate India's artistic traditions, craftsmanship and community stories. These experiences will allow visitors to engage with the country's heritage in different ways, making The Great Indian Feast Trail a multi-dimensional exploration of India that extends beyond its regional cuisines to the traditions and creative expressions that define its cultural identity. "India is not just a country. It is a thousand kitchens. A thousand spices. A thousand stories waiting to be tasted. Every corner of India speaks a different language of food. And yet... we have never truly experienced India like this. Not in fragments. Not in isolation. But together. Our regional culinary diversity despite being one of the richest food cultures in the world has never had a unified, large-format stage. And food, more than almost anything else, connects people in a big way. It's memory, identity, community, and celebration all at once. That's the thought GIFT was conceptualized around turning food into a multi-sensory journey where people don't just eat regional cuisine, they experience the culture, craft, and stories behind it," says Sapangeet Rajwant, Co-Founder, The Great Indian Feast Trail.

The festival is presented in partnership with Greed Goddess Media and Gourmet Tales Co. (GTC), led by Ruchi and Sumit, GTC is India's first 360-degree food curation and experience management agency, led by food curator and strategist Preet Sanghvi, with experience across more than 250 events. Greed Goddess Media, the culinary partner, is a boutique production house led by two National Award-winning filmmakers, creating research-led documentaries and series on India's people, traditions and hidden stories, with a focus on food, travel and immersive cultural experiences. "The scale of Indian food culture is extraordinary, with countless ingredients, techniques and traditions still waiting to be discovered. Through GIFT, we hope to reveal not just new flavours, but also the people, communities and cultural practices behind them, creating a deeper appreciation of India's culinary heritage," says Khushbu Vaid, Co-Founder, The Great Indian Feast Trail.

With Mumbai as its inaugural destination, The Great Indian Feast Trail aims to build a larger platform for India's culinary and cultural heritage, with future editions planned across London, Dubai and Singapore. By bringing together regional kitchens, celebrated chefs, traditional cooks, indigenous communities and immersive cultural experiences, GIFT seeks to take India's diverse food stories to audiences across the world, inviting them to discover the country through its flavours, people, traditions and stories. About The Great Indian Feast Trail The Great Indian Feast Trail (GIFT) is a culinary and cultural festival celebrating India's diverse food heritage, regional cuisines and community traditions. Its inaugural edition will take place from November 27-29, 2026, at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, bringing together 13 immersive zones, 100+ curated kitchens, 45+ chefs and 400+ signature dishes, alongside traditional cooks, celebrated culinary talent, masterclasses and cultural experiences. GIFT aims to create a platform where India's culinary traditions, forgotten recipes, community-led food knowledge and wider cultural heritage can be discovered and celebrated.

Website: https://thegreatindianfeasttrail.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegreatindianfeasttrail/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)