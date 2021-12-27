Mumbai to host largest B2B "Fabric Fair - 2022" during 10th & 11th January 2022

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/PNN): 141 years old Mumbai Textile Merchant's Mahajan (estd 1881) have organized Mumbai's biggest B2B "MTMM FABRIC FAIR - 2022" on 10TH & 11TH JANUARY, 2022 at Sapphire Banquets, Hotel Sahara Star, Ville Parle (East), Mumbai.
Kanubhai P. Narsana, President of Mumbai Textile Merchant's Mahajan (MTMM) briefed us about the 185 stalls which are completely booked, and many more traders from Mumbai want to participate.
Dhiraj Kothari, Emeritus Chairman of Mahajan, stated that each stall would display a wide range of fabrics ranging from shirtings, suitings, kids wear, ethnics, women's wear, uniforms, prints, organic fabrics and much more. Visitors will be able to explore various fabrics and interact with the major brand under one roof, which will help them to boost their textile trade.
According to Sunil J. Majithia, Hon. Secretary of MTMM & BhaveshGoradia Convener of Fair Committee, the object of the Fabric Fair is to bring back the lost glory of the Mumbai cloth markets, especially 'C' ward. The aim is to make Mumbai once again a fabric hub and help traders to directly connect with their genuine buyers.
MTMM Fabric Fair Committee includes Mahajan Secretary Sunil J Majithia, Treasurer / Convener Bhavesh Goradia, Co-Convener DivyeshPanchmatia, Anand Kothari, Anand Sarda, Dinesh Sanghvi and Nirav Mehta.
The B2B Fabric Fair will have free entry with compulsory registration for visitors.
For Registration: (https://mtmm.co.in/)
Fair Timing: 9.30 AM to 8 PM
For further information, please contact on Phone: 022- 49731186 , +91 7021158750
Email: mtmmtradefair@gmail.com
