Top: India Water and Rivers Forum Maharashtra Chapter, Mumbai. Bottom left: The Godavari Investment and Impact Conclave, Nashik. Bottom right: Startup Expo at the Conclave

VMPL New Delhi [India], March 9: CSRBOX and The Godavari Initiative (TGI) have concluded a strategic two-day engagement across Maharashtra, establishing a unified framework for basin-level water stewardship and impact investment. Held on 23 and 24 February 2026, the program functioned as a connected sequence of high-level dialogues, bridging Mumbai's financial leadership with Nashik's frontline innovation. By anchoring a delegation of international representatives, government authorities, and corporate leaders, the partners have formalized a multi-stakeholder ecosystem dedicated to scaling nature-based solutions and sustainable capital deployment across the Godavari River basin. The engagement marks a shift toward integrated water governance, moving beyond isolated corporate projects to a collective, basin-wide investment model. By synchronizing policy objectives with private sector resources, the initiative has created an institutional conduit for long-term water security and climate resilience. This collaboration establishes a measurable roadmap for the region, ensuring that technical innovation and institutional capital are directly aligned with the socio-economic restoration of one of India's most vital river systems.

23 February 2026: IWRF Maharashtra Chapter, Mumbai On 23 February, CSRBOX and The Godavari Initiative convened the Maharashtra Chapter of the India Water and Rivers Forum (IWRF) in Mumbai. The chapter meet brought together leaders from corporate, development, and sustainability sectors to translate national priorities on water security into state-level action, with a focus on river basin resilience and coordinated institutional response. The engagement drew senior global sustainability leadership from Diageo, including Mr. James Ashall, Global Director, Diageo in Society and Mr. Michael Alexander, Consultant for Diageo. As pioneers in advancing responsible water stewardship, Diageo brings experience from more than 10 water forums globally, contributing valuable insights on corporate leadership and collaborative approaches to basin-level water management.

The Basin Stewardship Roundtable provided a structured platform to explore how financial resources, institutional mechanisms, and collaborative frameworks can be aligned to deliver long-term impact at scale. Representatives from nonprofit organisations working directly with communities, including Raah Foundation, Nashik Ploggers, Marathwada Gramin Vikas Sanstha, Lipok Social Foundation, Prayas Youth Foundation, and Krushi Vikas Va Gramin Prashikshan Sanstha, contributed field-level insights on river restoration, watershed management, and livelihood interventions. This reinforced the case for sustained grassroots engagement alongside policy and corporate action. Reflecting on the intent behind taking the forum from a national platform to state-level engagement, Mr. Bhomik Shah, Founder and CEO of CSRBOX, emphasised the importance of building regional momentum for water stewardship. He quoted,

"When we convened the India Water and Rivers Forum at the national level in October 2025, our intent was to take this dialogue to the states. Maharashtra was a natural starting point for a regional chapter, and we hope it will catalyse similar efforts across other states. This is also a key step in expanding The Godavari Initiative beyond Maharashtra to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other regions connected to the basin." The forum also brought in global industry perspectives on responsible water stewardship and the importance of collective action across sectors. Mr. James Ashall, Global Director, Diageo in Society, expressed that:

"Water stewardship cannot be approached in isolation. It requires collaboration across government, industry, and communities. Platforms like these create the space to align priorities and move from intent to measurable action at the basin level." The discussions in Mumbai established a shared foundation for multi-stakeholder approaches to water and environmental action. A Basin Stewardship Roundtable brought together corporate and foundation leaders, including Aditya Birla Group, Wipro, ITC, Marico India Limited, and JSW Foundation, to name a few, alongside ecosystem institutions such as IUCN India, TERI, ICICI, and GIZ, to explore how corporate stewardship, policy priorities, and on-ground implementation can align to strengthen basin resilience.

The Forum also advanced partnership engagements with IUCN India to integrate science-based conservation and biodiversity expertise, and with RECAP4NDC under Indo-German cooperation to link forest and tree cover enhancement with national climate commitments. Together, these collaborations bring conservation science, climate policy alignment, corporate stewardship, and ecosystem restoration into a shared basin framework. The same visiting delegation and institutional partners carried this momentum into Nashik the following day for a broader conclave on investment and innovation. 24 February 2026: Godavari Investment and Impact Conclave, Nashik The Godavari Investment and Impact Conclave (TGIIC) on 24 February in Nashik brought together more than 230 participants from across industry, academia, startups, and the social sector. The initiative came under the leadership of the District Administration of Nashik in collaboration with CSRBOX, The Godavari Initiative, the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSIS), and the Kumbhathon Innovation Foundation. Participation included 50 senior representatives from 35 corporates, more than 30 startups, 60 academics, along with investors, mentors, and civil society organisations working across sustainability and innovation.

Discussions across the programme focused on collaboration around water stewardship, climate resilience, and innovation-driven regional development. At the centre of the engagement, a Startup Expo featured more than 30 early-stage ventures presenting solutions across climate resilience, water conservation, river pollution control, and waste management. Representatives from industry, financial institutions, and technical domains interacted with founders to explore partnerships, institutional linkages, and opportunities for scaled deployment. A Corporate Roundtable Conference under the District Administration addressed themes including sustainable infrastructure, technology-enabled services, and cross-sector collaboration across agriculture, industry, and innovation ecosystems. A capacity building workshop for early-stage ventures, led by Dr.Shrikant Patil, focused on financial management, market identification, and access to government support schemes.

The conclave also connected with the Godavari Tech Challenge 2026, a regional hackathon conducted on 21 February as a precursor engagement. The hackathon commenced with outreach to academic institutions across the region, where information and participation guidelines were shared with colleges and technical institutes. More than 500 students from nearly 40 institutions entered the competition through internal rounds conducted at the college level, where juries assessed proposals using selection parameters defined by the organisers. Successive screening stages narrowed the field to 14 finalist teams. A panel of 15 domain experts during the official Hackathon event reviewed the final submissions and identified eight winning teams. Three teams secured the first, second and third prizes, while five teams received consolation recognition. Dr.Shrikant Patil presented prizes worth more than INR 2 lakhs to the winning teams during the conclave, representing the culmination of the competition.

The participation of academic institutions, startups, and industry stakeholders across both the hackathon and the conclave highlighted the growing innovation activity emerging from Nashik and the surrounding region. Speaking about the district's readiness to attract impact investment, Shri Ayush Prasad, District Collector of Nashik, said: "Nashik has the talent, the resources, and the institutional momentum to position itself as a destination for impact investment. Technology-enabled solutions are already emerging from local institutions and require structured support for implementation." Highlighting the role of incubation networks and ecosystem support, Dr.Shrikant Patil, CEO of the Maharashtra State Innovation Society, said: "Our focus remains on strengthening incubation networks and supporting promising ideas as they move from prototype to implementation. Platforms such as the Godavari Tech Challenge help connect emerging innovators with the broader ecosystem."

Taken together, the Godavari Tech Challenge 2026, the India Water and Rivers Forum (IWRF) Maharashtra Chapter, and the Godavari Investment and Impact Conclave formed successive engagements aimed at strengthening the region's innovation and sustainability ecosystem. The hackathon created a platform for students and young innovators to develop solutions to real-world challenges, while IWRF convened cross-sector leaders to advance dialogue on basin stewardship and collaborative water action. The conclave then connected these ideas with industry, investors, academic institutions, and public agencies. Together, these engagements created opportunities for mentorship, institutional partnerships, and future incubation support for promising solutions emerging from the region.

About the Organisations The Godavari Initiative (TGI) is a pioneering multi-stakeholder collaboration dedicated to promoting sustainable management of the Godavari River Basin in Maharashtra, India. By fostering a culture of benefit sharing, inclusive stakeholder engagement, and experiential learning, TGI aims to create a transformative platform for corporates, government agencies, and civil society organisations to tackle the urgent issues impacting the vitality of the river basin through collective action. CSRBOX is India's leading impact intelligence and ecosystem platform, connecting corporates, nonprofits, governments, and startups through curated programmes, data-driven insights, and on-ground implementation. CSRBOX brings strategic design and institutional credibility to each initiative it anchors.

The Godavari Investment and Impact Conclave (TGIIC) is the flagship annual platform of The Godavari Initiative, convened to catalyse purposeful investment, policy alignment, and collaborative innovation across the Godavari region. Policymakers, industry leaders, investors, startups, and institutional partners are invited to engage in shaping Nashik's next phase of innovation-driven, impact-led growth.