Music composer Aman Pant sings for 'Vivo India' Diwali ad film 'Joy Of Homecoming'

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI/ThePRTree): New-age Music Composer Aman Pant who recently composed an ad film Raho Streaxy with SRK has now come up with a Diwali special ad film campaign 'Joy Of Homecoming'.

Sung and composed by Aman Pant and presented by Vivo India as they talk about the magical celebratory year and the importance of being together with family.

The video is created and conceptualized by Dentsu Impact and Directed by Viveck Daschaudhary.

"I composed the song and it was instantly liked by the Director and the agency. I'd also suggested if we could do it with another singer who may suit the composition better but everyone insisted me to sing especially Director Viveck Daaschaudhary and Anupama Ramaswamy, NCD Dentsu Impact, their conviction on my voice made this happen.", says Pant.

The film is also about the joy and celebrations with family during the biggest Indian festival 'Diwali'. It has been created in a significant way that the viewers have already started appreciating the expressive music and the ad.

Speaking about it further, Aman adds, "The lyrics are so good that I personally thought of making a full-fledged song out of it. It's so full of emotions, it's also written by Dentsu Impact."

Working for more than a decade, Aman has won 'Artist Aloud Hungama's LA CALLING' which was mentored by Grammy Award-winning Hollywood record Producer John Shanks.

During the pandemic, as a Singer, composer, and lyricist, he released his official music video HARAMKHOR in 2020. He also won 'Best Music Composer' for an ad campaign by Freepublikan Awards for GROFERS GOBD AD CAMPAIGN'. His recent shiva rock song 'Shri Amarnath Ishwaram' sung by Sachet Tandon was a treat to the modern devotional listeners across the globe.

Aman has worked with some renowned directors like Raj Kumar Hirani, Gauri Shinde, Sidharth Anand, Anand Gandhi, Kiran Rao, Sheshanka Ghosh, and more.

In today's age, every ad requires good music or beats to connect with the audience and spread the word in a catchy way. A music master and composer in the advertising world, Aman has earlier worked with many prominent artists and brands and is looking forward to new big projects and compositions.

Link: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7ab0tdj5Vk)

