Music composition 'Bas Tu' under Anand Parmar Production to be launched in August

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/ThePRTree): Anand Parmar Productions has come up with a power-packed new music composition 'Bus Tu'- a romantic hindi song portraying the immense bond between two souls.
Singer, songwriter and producer, Anand Parmar has single-handedly performed various roles for the upcoming composition. The song is likely to be released under some big record label, the name of which will be out soon.
The audience can have a glimpse at the beautiful cinematography and acting featuring Priyal Rajput as a lead actor. From the direction of the video to its production, the team at Anand Parmar Productions have ensured to capture every detail to keep the audience enticed till the end. The song will be released in the month of August and the audience is already waiting for the release.
Speaking about the launch, Anand says, "I am already excited to capture the reaction of the audiences. This is one of my finest works as a singer and I am really hopeful that the song will garner much appreciation from all across. I also want to thank Surabhi Paurush, Amit Singh and the entire team anand parmar productions who have put tireless efforts and hardwork to make this song a massive success".
Earlier Anand Parmar has launched some heart throbbing music albums. One of the most memorable tracks co-created by him was Merikahani that was launched by Zee music company where the audio, video and singing were done by his banner.
The current pandemic gave him a connection within as he has worked with deeper meaning thoughts and undivided commitment towards his songs. Starting his music career in the year 1999, his global presence was felt by his first International project with the latest Hindi song Haseen Raaton Mein by Zee music label that was shot in Dubai. This song has already crossed a million views on Youtube.
With this association, Anand Parmar Productions is also taking forward the tradition of celebrating art, culture and literature in the country. Moving forward, the production house aims to collaborate with world-renowned artists and music composers to deliver the best compositions across.
For more information about the Company, please visit the website www.anandparmarproductions.com
This story is provided by ThePRTree.
