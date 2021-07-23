Music Director KR Wahi's Latest Song 'Afghani Tadka' features Farzana Naz

You would like to read
- Director Chandrakant Singh to release debut music video
- Acclaimed music producer, composer & lyricist Shivam Birk is winning hearts of people with his music
- World Music Day: NEWJ launches new campaign "Rhythm and Raga"; Celebrates Indian music's regional flavors
- Queen Of Sajjangarh movie review: Mahaveer shringi's second film has dramatic twist and tadka of boldness
- Singer Bhoomi Trivedi's pacy music video 'Tu Lakh Nu Hilade' out on Zee Music Company
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Popular Music Director, KR Wahi is making headlines these days for his latest song titled Afghani Tadka which features international sensation, Farzana Naz.
The foot tapping track has been released on Zee Music recently. Bollywood singer Ritu Pathak has given her voice to this upbeat song and Arafat Mehmood has penned the lyrics.
The video of the song is directed by Shabby whereas the mixing and mastering has been done by Eric Pillai.
Talking about the song, KR Wahi says, "Afghani Tadka is a fun dance number for all the party goers. In today's testing times when pandemic has created stress, this song brings happy and positive vibes. The whole idea of creating this track was to give a feel-good number to listeners. I am overwhelmed with the kind of response the song is getting and will keep making good music for my listeners."
KR Wahi has worked with several renowned musicians such as Udit Narayan, Suresh Wadkar, Anuradha Paudwal, Anup Jalota, Sadhana Sargam, Vinod Rathod, Shabab Sabri, Altamash Faridi, Shahid Mallya, Raja Hasan, Khushboo Jain and many more. He will be making many more songs in collaboration with popular producer and director, Harish Jaiswal.
Besides music albums and singles, KR Wahi is also known for giving music in movies such as Gujarati film, Had Thai Gai. He has more than 500 songs to his credit and is also a known lyricist. KR Wahi is working with popular music platforms such as SaregamaTone and Sanjivani Digital for his upcoming projects. He also has Bollywood songs in the pipeline. His upcoming tracks will be releasing on famous music labels like Zee Music and T-Series, amongst others.
Link to song Afghani Tadka: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_E25uIS8PW4)
For updates, follow KR Wahi on:(https://www.instagram.com/karanwahimusic/?utm_medium=copy_link).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor