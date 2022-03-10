MVM London welcomes Divine for a Very First Time in the UK for a Magical Musical Night

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): If you've been clubbing in Mumbai (and now London), you're sure to have heard of "MVM".
MVM Entertainment started off with hosting nightlife-based events and, after great success in this field, expanded to working private events such as birthdays and anniversaries. Recently, MVM Entertainment has hosted Divine for the very time in the UK for a musical night.
Talking about his experience, Divine said, "Thank you to all the fans who came out last night to welcome us in London and for making us feel at home while away from home Shouts out to MVM London for shutting down Reign & we're looking forward to coming back soon! #GullyGang."
On the other hand, Vedant Mahajan, Founder of MVM Entertainment, feels ecstatic. "We are thrilled to have Divine performing in the UK for the first time ever. His massive impact on the Indian rap/hip hop culture has transformed the way we listen to rap music.
His international presence has encouraged numerous young Indian rappers to bring out their talent, which MVM is proud to represent. From ruling the streets of Bombay to now reigning the clubs in London, we're beyond excited to have him perform at our event. We already know it's going to be smashing success and we can't wait to witness his magic come to life."
